An interesting round of details related to one of the most prominent Switch titles comes back to us. We are actually talking about legends Pokémon: Arceus and why we should release Pokémon.

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we are recommended release pokemon to get rewards in return. This is the mechanics:

To release Pokémon, we must go to the fold of Villa Jubileo or speak with the member of the Galaxy Team in any of the camps.

It’s a bit tedious at first, as each Pokémon must be selected and released individually, but after filling four boxes the process becomes easier.

This unlocks an option to release more than one at the same time: we must press the X button and select as many Pokémon that we want to release to leave their slots free.

Depending on the type of Pokémon we release, we will receive different items to improve the effort levels of our Pokémon. So we can increase their stats and make them stronger.

How many pens are available in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

When starting the game we can see that we have a total of 8 sheepfolds, but these can be increased in the same way as in Pokémon Sword and Shield, where the number of boxes increased by placing a Pokémon in each of the available ones. This happens because the number increases according to the amount of Pokémon in the pens and is not based on other data such as progression in the PokéDex.

In total the total number of pens available before beating the main story is 29. If we manage to beat the title story, two new sheepfolds will be added, counting with a total of 31.

Our guides

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

