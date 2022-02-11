Why more and more products are transported by plane (and how freight rates will change in the future)

  • Chris Baranuk
  • Reporter specialized in Technology and Business

Loading a Boeing-737 aircraft operated by the Volga-Dnepr cargo airline at Vnukovo International Airport.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Companies have turned to air freight due to a shortage of shipping capacity.

Last summer, as the maritime supply crisis worsened, a cargo plane in Italy was quickly filled with thousands of lipsticks. They were headed to the United States on a tight deadline.

Mehir Sethi, CEO and founder of California-based beauty brand True+Luscious, says she relied on shipping for years. She had always been trustworthy.

But to get 15,000 lipsticks to their customers on time, their only option was to pay to ship them by air.

“To my great pain, we had to do it for two urgent shipments; they were products that were already committed to retailers,” he says.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker