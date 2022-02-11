who plays and how and where can you see the sports show

Instagram @nfl

Like any massive event that takes place in the United States, the superbowl It is much more than a football game. the end of the National Football League (NFL) is no exception. The meeting in which the two best teams of the season are measured has condiments that far exceed the sporting challenge. In the United States, 17 million citizens are expected to miss their jobs the day after the show, according to the network. CBS. This would report a loss of about four billion dollars for the local economy.

What teams play?

On a sporting level, they will face Los Angeles Rams before the Cincinnati Bengals. The match will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. By the time kick-off, the temperature is expected to exceed 32 degrees, the highest since 1972.

According to the bets, the favorites are the locals due to the meager difference of 4.5 points against the Bengals, who reached the final match after surprisingly beating the Kansas City Chiefs in extra time, after turning around a match that had them down 18 points. Meanwhile, it is the first time that the Cincinnati team has played the superbowl since 1989, who never managed to win the long-awaited trophy, despite having played the defining match twice.

For their part, the Rams have just defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round and, if they win the title, it would be the second in their history after winning it for the first time in 2000. In addition, they would become the second team to win local after the triumph of Tampa Bay in 2021. Los Angeles are also the executioners of the Bucs of Tom Bradywho weeks ago announced his retirement from professional activity.

Who will sing at the halftime recital?

The organization of the tournament confirmed the presence of the rappers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Bligewho in this way would share the stage together for the first time in their lives.

How and where can you see the show?

In Argentina, the match will be broadcast this Sunday live by ESPN Y Fox Sportsas well as through the online platform Star+. The starting time of the meeting is 8:30 p.m. According to the CBS network, it is estimated that there are more than 17 million Americans who “take the day” using different excuses in the day after the Super Bowl, which translates into an impact on the economy of about 4 billion dollars lost due to lack of productivity.

the previous

The promotion of the event is also a show in itself. One of the most commented advertisements of the last few hours is the one starring Scarlett Johansson and her husband, the comedian Collin Jost, who promote Amazon’s new smart device in a hilarious commercial where they play themselves. Also, the young star Zendaya is the face of the new advertising for the virtual store Squarespace, while Mila Kunis and Demi Moore, the current and former partner of Ashton Kutcher, joke about their relationship with the actor in the promotional video of the telecommunications company AT&T.

Meanwhile, a General Motors commercial was also released on the web, in which the cast of the film Austin Powers (1997) met again to promote electric cars that reduce CO2 emissions.