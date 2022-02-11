Who is the favorite to win Super Bowl LVI?

The Super Bowl LVI will take place this Sunday at the sofi stadium of Los Angeles in a duel between the Rams and the Bengals.

Without a doubt, at the beginning of the season they were not among the favorite teams to reach the Super Bowlso the presence of both could be considered a surprise.

In the bookmakers, they look like clear favorites ramswho will have the opportunity to play at home, and this is a factor in determining favoritism.

The team of the Angels it’s found 4 points up in the stakes, that is, according to the casinos, they are likely to win by 4 or more points.

For the experts, the key that puts the Angelenos as favorites is their receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr.who have had a wonderful season, and very well complemented by Matthew Stafford.

However, for the same the Bengals to give the surprise they have to hold on to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, who have been the sensation of the season and who have been the key to taking their team to this stage. The youth and little experience of this pair are also a factor to consider.

