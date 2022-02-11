who is the adopted daughter of Ethiopia of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Just as there are photos that show that Vivienne Jolie Pitt is identical to Angelina Jolie and other images of what Angelina and Brad looked like at the age of Shiloh Jolie-Pittlittle has been said about the second adopted daughter of which was one of the Hollywood star couples: Zahara Jolie-Pitt. Who is he and what does he do?

Who is Zahara Jolie-Pitt, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

In 2022, Angelina adopted her seven-month-old first child, Maddox ChivanJolie, who was born in Cambodia and lived in an orphanage. At that time Jolie divorced Billy Bob Thornton and received Maddox’s homeland protest.





In 2005, the actress adopted her first girl born in Ethiopia: At six months old, he received Zahara Marley Jolie —now Zahara Marley Jolie-Pittbut before it was called Yemsrach. It is said that Angelina and Brad made the decision to adopt Zahara together, and that same year the actor tried to legally adopt Holie’s children, which is why, a year later, he took the last name Jolie-Pitt.

The sad story of Zahara Jolie-Pitt that ended in a hopeful ending

According to an interview given to Reuters by Zahara’s biological mother, Mentwabe Dawit, her daughter was born as a result of a violation.

“[El hombre que la violó] he pulled out a knife and put a hand over my mouth to keep me from screaming. She raped me and then disappeared,” Mentwabe said. She mentioned that she was afraid to admit that she was raped, because she lived in a community “where rape is considered taboo, even if she were to force it.”

Dawit has also spoken about What do you think about Angelina Jolie adopting your daughter? “I never refused the adoption of my daughter by Angelina Jolie. I think my daughter is very lucky to be adopted by a globally famous woman. I wish you the best of luck”.

It is said that Zahara also suffered from dehydration Y malnutrition.

What Angelina Jolie said about Zahara Jolie-Pitt: “she is a great African woman”

Zahara, 17 years old, He maintains a close relationship with his adoptive mother. In an interview for TIME, Angelina spoke with activist Vanessa Nakate about various topics, and they brought up what he thinks of his teenage daughter.

“My daughter is from Ethiopia, and I have learned so much about her. She is my family, but she is a extraordinary african woman and his connection to his country is his alone, and it’s something that amazes me,” Jolie said.

The transformation of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

How much has the adopted daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt grown? Find out with these photos.

2005 photo of Brad holding baby Zahara upon arrival at Tokyo International Airport; the couple was promoting Mr and Mrs Smith.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara visiting Timeless Toys in Chicago in 2009.

Zahara with her sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt at the Tugooh toy store in Washington, in 2009.

Brad, Maddox, Zahara and Angelina at LAX, 2014.

Angelina with Zahara and Shiloh at the Nickeloden Kid’s Choice Awards in 2015.

Shiloh and Zahara together at the premiere of ‘The Breadwinner’ at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival.

An elegant Zahara with her sister Shiloh and her mom at the National Board of Review Awards Gala in 2018.

The sisters are back together with their mom for the Maleficent premiere in 2019.

And then with Maddox at the premiere of the same film.

And then all her daughters, and her son, posed for the Italian premiere: Shiloh, Vivienne, Zahara and Knos Jolie-Pitt, in 2019.

Angelina, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and Knox arriving at a restaurant in Paris, in 2021.

for red carpet Eternals, Zahara donned the same Elie Saab dress that Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars.

And the Shiloh and Zahara sisters again with Angelina for ‘Eternals’, in 2021.

Angelina Jolie and Zahara at the capitol in February 2022.