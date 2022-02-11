WHO includes video game addiction on its list of diseases

GENEVA.- The updated list of diseases of the World Health Organization (who), which for the first time includes the addiction to the video game in its section mental disorders, It entered into force today when it was published by the body, after approving it at its assembly in May 2021.

The eleventh International Classification of Diseases of the who (ICD-11), which is used by health professionals to standardize their work, codes 1.6 million clinical cases, and is the first revision of the list in 30 years, so the previous one belongs to a time in the that this disorder hardly existed.

The who seeks with this inclusion to improve statistics on addiction to the video game on the planet, since before this standardization, studies have offered highly variable figures on the prevalence of this disorder, ranging from 1% of the population to even 50% (in Asia).

As pointed out last year by the team leader of the who who compiled the list, Robert Jakob, signs such as not being able to stop playing on the internet or with a console, neglecting friends or work because of it, for periods of more than a year, can be symptoms of this addiction.

The inclusion of this disorder by the who last year was not exempt from controversy, and the video game industry protested against it, arguing that there were no solid grounds for considering this addiction a Mental illness.

The ICD-11, prepared with data from more than 90 countries, is, unlike its predecessors, exclusively digital, without a paper version, and also includes new developments in traditional medicine and sexual health, as highlighted today by the who it’s a statement.

kach