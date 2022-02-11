Where to see the films nominated for the Oscars 2022

The year 2021 has been quite intense for movie lovers, perhaps not so much for cinema considering that COVID-19 has been opening and closing on its own due to the different waves of infections. If we add to this the fact that streaming platforms such as Netflix or Disney + are releasing more and more exclusive movies, the most classic way of seeing a premiere is being quite affected. Thus, we have had a year in which the most surprising home premieres, such as don’t look up and sweeping box office releases like Spider-Man: No Way Home.

How has this been reflected in the annual Oscar race? Well, with more than half of the nominees for best film of the year available on streaming platforms. However, there are some tapes like the Japanese drama drive my car or dramatic comedy Licorice Pizza that have only been available in theaters, so now they return to theaters so that viewers are encouraged to see it before the gala that will take place in the early hours of March 28.

See the films of the Oscars 2022

Thanks to the following list, you will be able to discover where to see the most outstanding films among the 2022 Oscar nominees:

the power of the dog

The most nominated film at the Oscars, originally known as The Power of the Dog, presents wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank as two sides of the same coin. Phil is elegant and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil wages a ruthless and sadistic war using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.

dunes

Long-awaited film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s best-selling masterpiece, Dune follows the journey of a mythical hero who bears an enormous emotional burden through the history of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny greater than himself. In this epic, he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As the forces of evil clash over one of the planet’s rarest resources, one with the power to unlock humanity’s full potential, only those who master their fears will survive.

Available on HBO Max on February 17

don’t look up

Don’t look up tells the story of two mediocre astronomers who must undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. The satirical comedy has a luxury cast made up of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman and Ariana Grande, being commented on by all viewers having given much to talk about.

the alley of lost souls

Four nominees has achieved the last film directed by Guillermo del Toro. Remake of the 1947 film, a hustler played by Bradley Coope teams up with a fortune teller played by Cate Blanchett to swindle millionaires. At the awards ceremony, she will fight to get the statuette for best film, photography, production design and costumes.

Only in theaters, coming soon to HBO Max

CODA

Nominated for best film, screenplay and supporting actor, CODA is a apple tv original movie starring a 17-year-old girl who is the only hearing member of a deaf family. While in the mornings she works with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat, in the afternoons she goes to class, where she finds a new hobby, which turns out to be the choir. Institute. When she is offered the chance to enter music school, she will have to decide between his studies and his family.

Coming soon to theaters and Apple TV

Charm

Enchantment is the last film of Walt Disney Studios and he is managing to conquer all his followers. The film tells the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house in a town located in a wonderful enclave called Encanto. In the movie, Charm’s magic has endowed all the children in the family with a unique gift, from super strength to the power to heal, but he has forgotten a girl named Mirabel. But when Mirabel discovers that the magic that surrounds Charm is in danger, she decides that she, the only normal Madrigal, could be the last hope of her extraordinary family.

