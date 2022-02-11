Where are there mailboxes in Fishing Town and Tilted Floors in Fortnite? Locations and map

One of the challenges/missions of the week 10 of the Season 1 from Fortnite Chapter 3 asks us to destroy mailboxes in two specific areas of the map: fishing village me Tilted towers. East challenge/mission from Fortnite is named “destroy mailboxes in Fishing Town or Tilted Floors“. In this section of our complete guide from fortnite battle royale we tell you where there are mailboxes in Pueblo Pesquero and Pisos Picados:

Where are there mailboxes in Fishing Town and Tilted Floors in Fortnite?

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must destroy a total of five mailboxes in Pueblo Pesquero and/or Pisos Picados:

Fishing Village and Tilted Flats Locations

The mailboxes in each of these zones are located in the following places:

Mailboxes in Pueblo Pesquero

Post Box Locations in Pueblo Pesquero

In Pueblo Pesquero there are three mailboxes in totaldistributed along the highway that crosses the southern part of the area.

Mailboxes in Tilted Floors

Dropbox locations in Pisos Picados

In Pisos Picados there are seven mailboxes in totaldistributed throughout the area.



The mailboxes that we must destroy look like this: they are large, and blue. That is, they are municipal mailboxes, not the individual ones that are usually at the entrance of homes.

This is what the mailboxes that we must destroy look like

For destroy a mailboxwe can use any of the following methods:

Hit him with the beak.

Shoot him with any weapon.

Make it explode with any explosive weapon.

Hit him with a vehicle.

We are about to destroy a mailbox with the pick

The mission asks us to destroy a total of five mailboxes, regardless of whether it is in the same game, or over several. Knowing the exact locations of the mailboxes thanks to the maps that we leave you in this guide, it should not cost you too much to complete it, if not in one, in a couple of games. Dropping into Fishing Town and destroying all three mailboxes in two different games might be ideal, as Tilted Towers is a hot spot where there will always be enemy players.