Everything seems to indicate that there will be a sixth part of the story and drama of pirates in the oceans, the first film to be released in the franchise would be a total success raising 654.3 million dollars. The plot has had a series of films starring the American actor Johnny Depp and have been a commercial success for Disney. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl It was the first installment while the last one was titled Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and left fans waiting to see if we would see more content from Jack Sparrow, these are the details of Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

When does Pirates of the Caribbean 6 premiere in Mexico?

The saga has positioned itself as one of the most profitable for Disney and in turn, one of the films that the general public has liked the most for several years now, let us remember that Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl premiered on August 1, 2003, now, 14 years after its premiere, the followers of this production wonder what is the future of the saga.

Pirates of the Caribbean has managed to accumulate more than $4 billion at the box officemaking it one of Disney’s biggest hits, however, everything points to the fact that the return of history is not the same as there is a wide possibility that we will not be able to see Jonnhy Depp as Sparrow, even voting has been organized online to make the actor return to the leading role, however, everything remains on standby due to the actor’s legal problems.

In 2020 it was announced that margot robbie She would be part of the cast in the sixth film, while the character she would play was revealed: Christina Hodson. However, no further details about filming and production were revealed, but everything indicates that pirates of the caribbean 6 can reach theaters around the world, including Latin America and Mexico in 2023, it remains to be seen what the future of the great story of pirates, fantasy and sea creatures will be.