When and where to see Matchday 5?
After 4 days of Closure 2022almost complete, because there are still some pending games, this weekend the fifth date of the regular championship will be played.
for now, Puebla remains the surprise by staying as the overall leader, followed by Cruz Azul, Atlas and Pachucawho are currently in the direct classification zone.
For this date, only the Rayados vs Bravos de Juarezdue to the activity of the Gang in the Club World Cup, so it was rescheduled for March 8.
Regarding the capacity of the stadiums, only in the Mexico City 100% will be allowed, since in the other squares if there are limitations in this regard.
WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE MATCHDAY 5
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Mazatlan vs Tijuana / Kraken Stadium / 7:00 p.m. / Transmission: TV Azteca
Puebla vs Atlas / Cuauhtémoc Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Broadcast: TV Azteca
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Atlético de San Luis vs. Toluca / Alfonso Lastras Stadium / 5:00 p.m. / Broadcast: ESPN
Chivas vs. Tigres / Akron Stadium / 5:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN
Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa / Azteca Stadium / 7:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN
Santos vs. America / TSM Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Pumas vs León / CU Stadium / 12:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Pachuca vs Querétaro / Hidalgo Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Transmission: Fox Sports
READ ALSO: Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old skater accused of doping in Beijing 2022