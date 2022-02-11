After 4 days of Closure 2022almost complete, because there are still some pending games, this weekend the fifth date of the regular championship will be played.

for now, Puebla remains the surprise by staying as the overall leader, followed by Cruz Azul, Atlas and Pachucawho are currently in the direct classification zone.

For this date, only the Rayados vs Bravos de Juarezdue to the activity of the Gang in the Club World Cup, so it was rescheduled for March 8.

Regarding the capacity of the stadiums, only in the Mexico City 100% will be allowed, since in the other squares if there are limitations in this regard.

WHEN AND WHERE TO SEE MATCHDAY 5

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Mazatlan vs Tijuana / Kraken Stadium / 7:00 p.m. / Transmission: TV Azteca

Puebla vs Atlas / Cuauhtémoc Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Broadcast: TV Azteca

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Atlético de San Luis vs. Toluca / Alfonso Lastras Stadium / 5:00 p.m. / Broadcast: ESPN

Chivas vs. Tigres / Akron Stadium / 5:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN

Cruz Azul vs. Necaxa / Azteca Stadium / 7:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN

Santos vs. America / TSM Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Pumas vs León / CU Stadium / 12:00 p.m. / Transmission: TUDN

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Pachuca vs Querétaro / Hidalgo Stadium / 9:00 p.m. / Transmission: Fox Sports

