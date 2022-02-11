Whatsapp launches third blue popcorn

The most widely used instant messaging application worldwide is undoubtedly WhatsApp that with your updates. It can make our lives easier or you will just hate it.

Let’s remember that this App has various options that help you control the privacy you want to have, either protecting your account or simply not showing your last connection.

But there are others that have caused controversy, like the famous blue doves that showed you if your contact had already read your message.

What will change in WhatsApp?

This new update will bring with it three popcorn. As we already know, the first of them means that your message was sent, the second that your contact has already received the message and when both turn blue, it means that your message has been read.

But the third checkmark will come to tell you if your contact took a screenshot of your chat.

Yes, as you just read, this action will be accompanied by a message that will say: “User “x” has taken a screenshot. For your security, please do not provide any personal information.

So now you know, don’t be surprised by WhatsApp with this new update and, of course, always take care of your privacy within any social network.

Photo: Facebook

