What is going on between Selena Gomez and Drake?

In addition to being focused on her musical career, Selena Gomez The filming of ‘Only Murders In The Building’ has just finished, a series that will have ten episodes that will be released in 2021. The main actors of the cast are Selena as Mabel Mora, Aaron Dominguez as Oscar, Steve Martin as Charles and Martin Short like oliver.

However, this is not the only project Selena is involved in; It turns out that the singer of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ is up to something with Drake, you will be fascinated by what they are doing together!

What is going on between Selena and Drake?

Selena has been cast in a new thriller to be produced by the talented singer, Drake, and directed by Petra Collins. According to information from Deadline, the former Disney Channel actress will star in this psychological film called ‘Spiral’, which follows the life of an influencer who has a severe addiction to the digital world and social networks, which causes her life, your health and your body collapse.

Selena Gomez is set to star in Petra Collins’ psychological-thriller, ‘Spiral,’ @DEADLINE reports. Drake is on board to executive produce. The story follows a former social media influencer whose addiction to social media is causing her body to literally fall apart. pic.twitter.com/2ovr6ilYAQ — PopCrave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2021

Selena is also working on a new mental health initiative with ‘Rare Beauty’:

“I am so grateful to be able to launch Mental Health 101 (…) I know firsthand how scary and lonely it can feel to face anxiety and depression at a young age,” the singer wrote in a post. “If I had learned about my mental health sooner, if I had been taught about my condition in school the same way I was taught about other subjects, my journey could have been very different,” the actress wrote.

What do you think of all of Selena’s new projects? Which one excites you the most?

