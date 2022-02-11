What Current Superhero Movies Could Learn From Tim Burton’s Batman

Defective human or superhero? Michael Keaton with Kim Basinger in Tim Burton’s Batman (Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Imagine the lethargy and angst at Pinewood Studios in the late 1980s, a period when the British film industry was in the doldrums. The strength of the pound sterling made the big Hollywood production companies very skeptical about shooting on this side of the Atlantic. There were no tax advantages to attract them. The latest James Bond movie, License to Kill (1989), had committed a sacrilege by not doing most of his filming in Pinewood, but in distant Mexico. Just as despair gripped the film, Tim Burton came to the rescue and brought his film version of Batman to leafy Buckinghamshire. It was at Pinewood Studios where the director and those responsible for Warner Bros decided to recreate Gotham City in all its squalor, corruption and violence.

With the arrival in theaters of batmanstarring Robert Pattinson, is an opportune moment to look back three decades to the first film of Batman by Burton, starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. In hindsight, it seems like one of the most influential movies of its time, and it remains the strangest and most original Batman movie ever made. The Marvel and DC adaptations that have dominated the global box office in recent years owe her a debt.

after focus kitsch and casual of the movies Superman by Christopher Reeve from the 1970s and early 1980s, Burton allowed some of the much-needed darkness to seep back into the film adaptations of comics. His Batman it also proved that for any Hollywood studio worth its salt wanting to make a big-budget franchise film, the UK was the place to be.

Some of the initial criticisms were misleading. There was that familiar wariness that critics often show when confronted with big, tough new Hollywood blockbusters. Guardian called Keaton’s Batman “a pale shadow of Bob Kane’s unassuming, likeable amalgamation of Zorro and Superman that, when finally attacked by the full, lush lips of Kim Basinger’s Vicki Vale, looks like it might just disappear altogether.” .

“A brilliant, visionary and extraordinarily idiosyncratic film,” was how fellow Burton filmmaker Christopher Nolan (who would later direct his own trilogy of the film) described the 1989 film. Dark Knight). The last word used by Nolan is the most revealing. Burton’s Batman is just as outrageous as his previous films, beetlejuice (1988) and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure (1985).

One of the advantages of shooting in Pinewood was its emptiness. Like the Overlook Hotel in The Shining (1980) by Stanley Kubrick – in which Nicholson refined the manic grin he later wore on Batman– The facilities were desperately understaffed. Batman it was almost the only production in the entire field. This meant that Burton and his team were in control of the place. His visionary production designer Anton Furst, in charge of a team of more than 200 technicians, spent five months building the largest exterior set built in the studios since 1960, for Elizabeth Taylor’s ill-fated epic. Cleopatra (1963). They recreated Gotham City in all its grayness and grime, a dystopian metropolis where the sun never seems to shine. (Furst’s designs were so impressive that they influenced future editions of the comics.)

Burton was building on New York’s royal reputation for sleaze and corruption at the time. “A hellish landscape worthy of Hieronymous Bosch” was what one critic wrote about the city as portrayed by Martin Scorsese in Taxi driver (1976) a decade earlier, and the same description could be applied to Burton’s Gotham City. It was also a place full of bad people and degenerates.

At the same time, Burton was looting Hollywood history. The debt that Nicholson’s Joker owes to Conrad Veidt’s character with the rictus smile etched on his face in The Man Who Laughs (1928) by Paul Leni is evident. It is clear that, in his depiction of the New York/Gotham City criminal underworld, Burton borrows from, and sometimes pokes fun at, both film noir and film-style gangster films. Godfather.

Collaborators Michael Keaton and Tim Burton in 1992 (Alex Berliner/EIB/Shutterstock)

Being Burton, his Batman also has a fairy tale atmosphere. One of his most famous scenes seems to be taken from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In it, Jack Napier / the Joker is set up by his boss, Grissom (Jack Palance), and is ambushed by the cops at the chemical factory. As pipes spew steam and bullets ricochet around him, Jack falls into a vat of scalding green liquid. It’s a typical Burton scene, at once lurid and morbidly comic, and it ends with Nicholson’s hand in a tattered glove emerging from the bubbling liquid, like the periscope of a submarine, letting the audience know that, despite everything, the villain is still alive.

The colors are disconcerting. While the city is dark and brooding, Nicholson’s Joker dresses in cheery berets, garish purple suits, and outrageously bright green and orange shirts. He’s both a situational prankster and a conventional movie villain, “I’m the world’s first full-time artist-homicide,” as he calls himself. In one of the film’s many bizarre scenes, he breaks into a museum to the accompaniment of the song “party man” by Prince, gasses guards, wanders the gallery and, with a dexterity Banksy himself might have admired, scrawls his signature (“The Joker Was Here!”) on Old Master paintings while smashing Degas sculptures. . He has the look and demeanor of Pee-Wee Herman in Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, a character who seems to be on leave in a children’s movie. However, his good nature is belied by his utter malevolence.

In the later films, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix went further into the Joker’s heart of darkness than Nicholson did here, but Nicholson has qualities these young hopefuls lack. He has an elusive character and delights in his own misdeeds. Ledger and Phoenix play the character as creepy, troublesome narcissists. Nicholson’s Joker is funnier and less introspective. From time to time, he will tell us that he “cries inside”, but he is more discreet in his self-pity.

All smiles: Jack Nicholson in his role as Joker in 198 (Warner Bros/Dc Comics/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Burton, who presented his film as a “monster duel” and “a fight between two disfigured people,” seemed to identify with the Joker as much as he did with Batman. “The Joker is a great character because he has total freedom … madness is, in a way, the greatest freedom you can have, because you’re not limited by the laws of society,” director Mark Salisbury told author. in the book Burton On Burtonsuggesting that the character had a license that would never be given to more likeable figures like Pee-Wee or Edward Scissorhands.

Keaton’s casting as Batman was considered highly controversial by fans because the actor was not the type of alpha male they expected. However, Burton had worked with him successfully on beetlejuice and he liked its manic quality and its perversity. Also, one of Batman’s points is that he’s a flawed human being, not a superhero: socialite millionaire Bruce Wayne by day who dresses up and prowls rooftops after dark. In Burton’s Batman universe (including the 1992 sequel, batman returns), the misfits were never just the criminals.

In the last 30 years there has been enormous inflation in all aspects of comic book epics. In 1989, Batman It seemed very expensive and very long. Now compared to The Dark Knight Rises or avengersIt looks like a play. Its two hours of duration are very modest when compared to the three hours that almost any Marvel or DC movie lasts.

Reincarnations: Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger as the Joker (Shutterstock)

It is very far from Wham! bam! from Adam West’s Batman on 1960s television to Christian Bale’s Wagnerian solemnity in the Dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. Fans of Bale’s films will likely find Burton’s Batman movies superfluous and dated. However, it can be argued that Burton combines the best of both worlds. He deals with the demons of Bruce’s past subtly and elegantly. (The first allusion to the murder of Bruce’s parents occurs when Kim Basinger’s Vicki Vale sees him laying flowers on the street where they were shot.) At the same time, he doesn’t shy away from including wacky action sequences with the Batmobile or Batman’s guy wires.

Everything points to batman Robert Pattinson’s film will have the same weird, neurotic quality as Keaton’s caped crusader in Burton’s film. As he commented in a recent interview, his agents were initially surprised that he was so obsessed with the role. “[Ellos] They were like, ‘Oh, how interesting. She thought you just wanted to make her a monster.’ And I said, ‘Of course she’s a monster!’

Most film adaptations of comics pursue the same goals. They want to both amaze the audience and engage them on an emotional level. This is what producers like Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige have tried to achieve over the last 20 years. It can also be said that it is what Burton achieved in his first foray into the genre. His original Batman remains one of the few DC or Marvel adaptations that can rightly be described as full-fledged arthouse cinema. Burton’s quirks and obsessions are evident in every frame. He never gets that heavy feeling that accompanies so many superhero movies today that he’s had to compromise his vision for the sake of overseas box office or to keep censors in China happy.

Tim Burton’s “Batman” is available on Amazon. Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, opens March 4