We’ve found the clone of Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, and it’s the same girl!

For a long time la fiber for looking like your favorite character or even the figure that inspires you the most, it is an interesting movement that is becoming more and more present among Generation ‘Z’. If a while ago we found the user who perfectly imitated the looks beauty from Ariana Grandenow it’s in the news the traits of a spanish that connect her directly with two of the hottest models tops of the industry, Emily Ratajkowski Y Kendall Jenner. Can only one person be the clone of two fashion stars? Yes, and here we have the example that has revolutionized social networks.







That makeup works magic is an indisputable fact, but being able to be identical not to one, but to two of the most demanded faces on the catwalk for years, is an extraordinary level that she has managed to reach. Rosa Ortega Guerrero, a twentysomething in her fourth year of Labor Relations and Human Resources at the University of Granada. Just a few months ago it seems that her life has taken a 180 degree turn by jumping to fame on both Instagram and TikTok thanks to the snapshots and videos that he has shared with his thousands of followers, where we have found important similarities with Emily and Kendall.







The mannequin, originally from the city of the Alhambra, was a candidate for represent Spain in the Miss World 2019 contest, hence its beauty is so exceptional. That is why we are not surprised by her great skill before the camera, since she has posed for emerging brands around the globe, she has even been the image of GOI -Jessica Goicoechea’s brand- she has worked with recognized make-up artists in the sector, and even promoted the last season of Elite on Tiktok. And like any lover of the industry, makeup tools have been her ace up her sleeve to highlight her very marked features, those that have not gone unnoticed in order to become the national clone of famous celebrities.







But like all leading successes, there is always a secret behind the scenes, and we have located it. After the relentless handling of brushes and makeup brushes, the position and angle of each of your photographs are to blame that his angular face has gone viral in a matter of weeks. You just need to sneak into her public profile to see the thousands of comments praising her connection: “Like two peas in a pod”, “Kendall’s twin, “is that you Kendall?”. We are not surprised by the possibility of finding people who resemble each other around the world, but this case is so peculiar and striking that it has left us speechless.