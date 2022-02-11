Water with lemon 2.0: the anti-inflammatory trick of the model Elle MacPherson

Elle Macpherson is living proof that exercise, diet and a sustained dedication to health can do wonders for your body (Instagram)

While many of us occasionally neglect inner wellness in our pursuit of outer beauty, AND Ile Macpherson is living proof that exercise, diet and a sustained dedication to health can do wonders for your body .

Those familiar with the Australian supermodel will know that she prefers yoga, meditation, and daily cardio to stay in top physical condition. But nevertheless, your wellness process is much more than what you do in the gym and also it translates into your diet and skin care routines.

We have talked a lot about the classic trick of drinking warm water with lemon on an empty stomach. It is not miraculous -nothing is-, but many experts confirm that it can help to some extent to reduce inflammation in the body, provided that it is accompanied by a healthy diet and other healthy lifestyle habits. The point is that she revealed that she adds a twist to this recommendation with another mix of ingredients, including, more anti-inflammatory. The model, creator of her own line of food supplements, WellCo, say what he likes to start the day and “wake up his metabolism” with a large glass of hot water to which he adds ginger, mint and a dash of cayenne pepper.

In fact, it says that leave this prepared mixture in a thermos on the bedside table to drink it as soon as you get up. Another interesting fact: he does it at five in the morning. After 45 minutes of exercise, the star meditates to calm down and get in the right mindset for the day. In a blog for her supplement company, she said has always believed that “when you are well inside, it shows outside”, a lesson learned after trying countless treatments and products over the years.

To kick-start her metabolism and slowly wake up her body, the supermodel drinks a large glass of warm infused water (Getty Images)

Taking into account that among the confessed fans of his company’s supplements there is even Kate Mossit seems that she, fully involved in launching her brand, knows what she’s talking about. However, for him It is fair and necessary for the experts to point out that there are no magic potions . “Neither lemon water in the morning nor ginger water is really going to help you cleanse your body in the morning or at night. Or, at least, there is no evidence yet that this happens. But it is true that both infusions are good for the amount of antioxidants they provide and because they help hydrate the body, this, as long as we have a balanced diet, if it is useless to take them, “he explained in an interview with Vogue magazine Nieves Cuesta, nutritionist at Reto 48.

Yes indeed, Cost confirms that Both ginger, mint and cayenne are “potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidants.” And that makes them help combat this widespread problem, especially among women: abdominal swelling. “It’s components they would help to carry out digestions better and reduce the amount of gases that can be produced”, said the expert, who stressed that the cayenne, containing capsaicin, It has a great anti-inflammatory power.

In the same line, nutrition graduate delphine fahey (MP 3438), explained to Infobae: “Although the consumption of water with lemon, ginger, mint and cayenne pepper does not have miraculous effects, accompanied by dietary habits and physical exercise can reduce intestinal inflammation and the elimination of bacterial pathogens . What’s more, favors hydration and strengthening of the immune system”.

Another added value of this mixture is that, as the specialists explain, both ginger and mint have a high content of vitamin C, “a powerful antioxidant while helping to strengthen the immune system.” On the other hand, that these types of tricks are recommended with hot water has its explanation in the fact that warm or hot water Helps improve gastrointestinal motility.

On her Instagram account, Elle recommends the consumption of juices and elixirs (Instagram)

However, according to Cost, temperature does not affect liquid removal . “The draining effect will be achieved with a good and sufficient fluid intake. If we do not drink enough water, the body will tend to retain more fluids to be able to carry out all bodily functions, so the The best drainage is to drink a sufficient amount of water throughout the day. For this, it does not matter if we drink water or take infusions with warm or hot water, the ultimate goal is that we stay hydrated, ”he stressed.

“Must moderate and ration the use of mint and cayenne, especially fasting and in people suffering from stomach (hernias, ulcers…), since all the benefits that they can bring if they are taken in small quantities can be worsened if their consumption is high . As in the case of children, pregnant or breastfeeding, its use is not recommended, “he said. Cost.

Although everything adds up -and this infusion can help improve abdominal inflammation- It is important to remember, as the Reto 48 nutritionist points out, “all these foods/infusions are useless if they are taken separately or in large quantities. It is necessary to do physical exercise and a good diet so that we can really see these effects, they are a help but they are not a solution in themselves at all”.

