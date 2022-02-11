Wasn’t it expected? Hugh Jackman doesn’t get the best reviews for ‘The Music Man’

U.S. – Hugh Jackman premiered his new work in Broadway “The Music Man””, which was supposed to be a success. It seems that this was not the case and that all the expectations placed on the production did not fully meet the expectations of the fans. It was supposed to be the big comeback of musical productions.

The creators of the musical are the same ones who gave life to the work led by Bette MidlerHello Dolly”. Something that already gave great expectations to fans of this type of work. In addition, since the beginning of the pandemic, no new works had been presented, above all, no reissue of a classic. For which it was thought that it would be a revolution. Thing that would end up ensuring with the leading role of Jackman.

is that the same Hugh Jackman had ensured that the role of Harold HillIt was the role of his whole life. Unfortunately, the critics of this type of work did not think the same and did not give it their approval. Although, there is always something to rescue, in this case it is Sutton Foster, who has the female lead. Even the critics believe that the show should be called “The Music Woman” as she is the reason to buy a ticket.

It seems that there are several parts of the play that are memorable and probably loved by more than one person. The point is that certain memories of the main character are quite embarrassing, especially since according to critics, it was not necessary to make them so corny. This caused people to not know when to laugh at jokes, which is tricky for a musical comedy.

It seems that Hugh Jackman He did not live up to the memorable role, since with his modifications he did not impress the public in the expected way. It may be that with the passing of the functions, the actor will find the right tone to solve the parts that they did not like at all.