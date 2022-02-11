Valíeva’s doping is confirmed: the IOC will appeal its participation in China | Sports | D.W.

After the many doubts raised, the International Control Agency (ITA), responsible for anti-doping controls during the Beijing Games, confirmed on Friday (11.2.2022) the suspicions regarding the possible doping of the Russian figure skater Kamila Valíeva.

The athlete tested positive in a control that was carried out on December 25, 2021, during the Russian championships held in Saint Petersburg. The substance found was trimetazidine, a drug that is prescribed to adults with angina pectoris and that appears on the list of prohibited substances.

Growing public interest

The Stockholm laboratory reported the positive on February 8, already in the middle of the Games, and one day after the Russian team won gold in the team competition, with the participation of the minor. As a consequence, Valíeva was provisionally suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) “with immediate effect”, which prevented her from continuing to participate in Beijing 2022.

According to a statement issued by the ITA, the skater appealed this decision on February 9 and the RUSADA disciplinary committee admitted the appeal according to arguments “that will be communicated to the parties shortly.” In this way, the Russian body allowed Valíeva to continue playing the Games. But now the IOC will appeal this decision without waiting for those arguments, “because a decision is needed before the next competition in which the athlete must participate”, the women’s competition on the 15th.

The text published by the ITA to clarify the situation explains that Valíeva’s status as a minor, who is 15 years old, advised not to reveal the details of the case to protect the affected person, but, “in view of the fact that the media do not have guaranteed the same protection”, the body decided to “provide information due to the growing public interest”.

MS (efe/afp)