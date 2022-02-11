Valentine’s Day: movies to watch on February 14 – El Sol de Tlaxcala

The day of love and friendship is just around the corner and if you still don’t have plans for this day, be it with your partner, friends or family, don’t worry, we’ll give you some recommendations, depending on how romantic you meet

BEFORE DAWN

Released in 1995, ‘Before Sunrise’ is the first part of the Before Trilogy, starring Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy. Where he tells us the story of two young people, Jesse (Hawke), an American abandoned by his girlfriend in Europe, and Céline (Delpy), a European girl he meets on a train, who by chance of fate spend the whole night together talking about life. What will be the fate of this couple?

LOVE, ROSE

Lily Collins and Sam Claflin are the protagonists of this love story. They are childhood friends, and there is great trust. They both agree to go to college together, but what could possibly go wrong? His plan takes a 180 degree turn when Rosie becomes pregnant, this is when life makes them take different paths.

MY FIRST LOVE

This film takes us back to the 50’s, when Juli (Madeline Carroll), seven years old, falls in love for the first time with her new neighbor Bryce (Callan McAuliffe), the bad thing here is that her new neighbor does the opposite. They grow up and life as a teenager changes everything, including the feelings of our protagonists.

DEFINITELY MAYBE

Starring Ryan Reynolds (or Deadpool), this romantic comedy begins when a father, in the midst of a divorce, tells his daughter how he met her mother. But the girl will have to guess which of the three women she mentions in the story of her youth, when she lived in New York, is her mother.

THE PROPOSAL

This film, also starring Ryan Reynolds (Andrew), along with Sandra Bullock (Margaret), whose character, a cold boss, has to marry her assistant if they don’t want to be deported. To make the matter more credible, they both travel to Alaska to celebrate Andrew’s grandmother’s birthday. It’s for you if you enjoy light romantic comedies.

SECRET IN THE MOUNTAIN



During a summer of 1963, two young people, Ennis del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal, fall in love. They both decide to forget things and never see each other again, get married and continue with their lives, only that neither could forget that summer.

ALWAYS THE SAME DAY

The night of their graduation, Emma (Anne Hathaway), and Dexter (Jim Sturgess), One is the opposite of the other, but this does not stop them from starting a friendship. For 20 years they continue with this relationship that is changing, at times they love each other and at others they hate each other and where they take time to realize that what they always wanted was in front of them all this time.

NEVER LEAVE ME

In what at first glance looks like a British boarding school, three children, Kathy, Tommy and Ruth, grow up and build a strong friendship. Over time they discover that they are clones, which can be used for organ transplants, as well as other emotions such as love and jealousy. Although it may not seem like it, at first glance, this movie can break your heart, thanks to impossible love.

I MISS YOU ALREADY

Milly (Toni Collette) and Jess (Drew Barrymore), are best friends, despite having such different personalities, they share all secrets, fights, parties and romances. But even this friendship can be broken when one of them becomes pregnant and the other falls ill.

BEFORE LEAVING

Despite being from different worlds, Edward (Jack Nicholson) and Carter (Morgan Freeman) strike up a friendship when they meet in the hospital, as both have terminal cancer. But this is not an impediment to traveling the world and being able to do all the things they always wanted, before they died.

STAND BY ME

One summer, four friends decide to go on a journey with a peculiar purpose: to find a body. Gordie, Chris, Teddy and Vern live different adventures, which helps them to strengthen their friendship as they mature. Although the reason for the trip may sound strange, this movie will leave a good taste in your mouth.

Source: Filmaffinity, Sensacine

Originally published in La Voz de la Frontera

WE RECOMMEND YOU THE PODCAST ⬇️

Available on: Acast, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Deezer and Amazon Music