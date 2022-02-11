UNAM offers the first online diploma in Cannabinoid Medicine

Within the field of health, preparation is essential because you never stop learning. New innovations that can be applied in the profession appear constantly. With this, not only is a better service offered to patients, but it is also possible to aspire to better job options. A clear example is the first online diploma in Cannabinoid Medicine taught by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

In that sense, preparation after graduating from university is not limited to National Examination of Applicants for Medical Residencies (ENARM). There are other options with official validity that you can use. Although in addition to the document that is granted, what really matters is all the knowledge acquired.

Combat misinformation among health professionals

For its part, one of the problems in our country is the widespread misinformation and social stigma about the use of cannabis and cannabinoids for medicinal use. In contrast, in the rest of the world significant progress is being made in the regulation of these substances and scientific research on the matter is increasing.

To delve into the medicinal use of these alternatives among health professionals, the University Health Research Program (PUIS) of UNAM and the Mexican Association of Cannabinoid Medicine AC, organize online the International Diploma in Endocannabinologywhich will take place from March 2022 to June 2023.

The objective of the online diploma course in Cannabinoid Medicine is to contribute to the training of human resources for the research, production and prescription of cannabis-based products, from a comprehensive scientific perspective, said Samuel Ponce de León Rosales, head of the PUIS and general coordinator of the PUIS. diplomat.

He also said that through this academic activity, the aim is to fulfill the natural vocation of training and continuing education of health personnel in the areas of Medicine, seeking cutting-edge content of the highest technical and scientific quality, with a vision for the future.

He considered that it is an urgent diploma course, a felt need in recent years where there has been a development of legislation in various countries.

Raquel Peyraube, international expert in the medicinal use of cannabis and co-coordinator of the course, welcomed the participation of UNAM in this initiative.

“It is the most prestigious university in Latin America, particularly in science, and it is one of the three most important in Ibero-America.”

Likewise, he expressed that “Mexico deserves to be in another place different from the stigma where the war on drugs has placed it. Mexico, Colombia and other Latin American countries deserve to become a trend, avoid colonialism through education, generate education and knowledge, and reverse the terms of this binomial of injustice and stigma”.

He recognized that not all the information that is accessed, including medical professionals, is accurate and adequate, since there is misinformation.

Peyraube stressed that high evidence is lacking on the subject of cannabinoids, because scientific research is scarce. Until now, there is evidence of benefits of these substances in diseases such as multiple sclerosis, cancer chemotherapy, epilepsy and autoimmune pathologies such as arthritis, but more basic research is required.

The diploma is structured in 12 modules and 103 topics, of which 92 are theoretical content and 11 workshops. In total there will be 216 hours distributed in 54 weeks: a session of four hours a week. It will be taught on Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., through the Zoom and Moodle platforms. For more information on registrations you can check this link.