Tour with Devin Booker, Kendall Jenner’s boyfriend, his home in Arizona

Seeing players off the pitch is usually rare. Many times it is believed that they only belong there, but no. An example is Devin Booker, who at just 25 years of age is not just a basketball promise.

In addition to how good a player he is as shooting guard for the Phoenix Sunsalso stands out for its good taste, which demonstrates in his mansion located in Arizonawhich he bought in 2019.

Booker was mostly charmed by the property seeing the views it has of the Arizona mountains, tells the specialized magazine Architectural Digest that at first glance the place seemed to be like any other, but no.

He assures that what he likes most about his home is that from the outside it seems to be something really simple but when you enter there are many luxuries and beauty that impress.

But how can you not impress? if it has a pool, patio, large rooms, a collection of shoes and a collection of cars in the garage.

The Phoenix Suns player also tells that in his childhood, being a child of few resources, he used to dream of what his house would be likeall the details that it would have and what it now overcomes with this mansion.

Those in charge of the interior design of the property They assure that they were inspired by the player’s way of dressingwell, in his opinion, he has great style. And it is not surprising that he has so much personality when dressing, because He is the boyfriend of supermodel Kedall Jenner since 2020..

Booker calls this place “Sanctuary”, he says that he always wants to go back there.

