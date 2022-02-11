Tigres celebrates one year of its great Club World Cup

For more contrast, tigers celebrates this Friday one year of having disputed the 2020 Club World Cup Final against him Bayern Munichprecisely the day Rayados returns to Mexico with his head down with a tasteless fifth place in the 2021 edition of that same tournament.

The feline team has been the only Mexican team and the entire Concacaf to play a Final of this competitionwhich meant the culmination of years of disappointments, which included moments of nightmare.

Former Tigres defender Joseph Rivastold Mediotiempo that in the times of Mario Carrillo and Daniel Guzman as coaches, the UANL club “was a mess”, since both even resorted to esotericism. As if that were not enough, with El Travieso they even came off the diet.

“I have had two stages in Tigres, of lean cows, when we struggled to win a match; before entering the Liguilla was an achievement for the club, now since the beginning of the tournament it is thinking about championships”, commented Rivas, currently coach of the Sub 15 of the felines.

THE ‘MAGIC’ WITH CARRILLO

Marie Antoinette Marquezbetter known as ‘Mama Tona’was part of the coaching staff of mario carillo. Rivas remembers her well, since he had to go to a session with her by order of the helmsman, who directed the felines from the 2006 Opening to the 2007 Closing.

“And whoever I thought was his story. I had to go to a session, I had recently had surgery on the fifth metatarsal, teacher Mario spoke to me: ‘José, I need you to go to the hotel,’ I said ‘today, Sunday?’ And he says ‘yes, they will receive you there,’” Rivas recalled.

“He gave me a relaxation session, massages, some words on the foot to make it heal faster. I don’t know how much it has served me, but we listened to the boss at the time”.

Despite this, Tigres only advanced to one Liguilla, during the two tournaments in which Carrillo was in charge, and they were immediately eliminated in the Quarterfinals.

THE RELAXATION OF DANIEL GUZMÁN

From the 2009 Opening to the 2010 Bicentennial, El Travieso took the reins of the feline group and there began one of the worst stages of the clubbecause not only were there bad results, but the rostrum turned against the team and even violence between Tigres fans occurred in the Volcano.

The rumors that Guzmán had parties with women and players were very strong, although Rivas assures that in the UANL team it never happened; What he did not deny is that there was “a lot of relaxation”, such as poor nutrition and having to resort to “magic” with the heptagram decals that were pasted on the goals of the University Stadium. Besides, the Palm tree He emphasizes that he was a technician with whom he never managed to get along, since he always wanted to be funny.

“For me it was one of the worst times, I never had a chemistry with Daniel, of all the coaches I had from the beginning, He is one of those people who wants to be funny“, critical.

“Almost half the tournament did not concentrate me, he even told me ‘I don’t know why you play soccer, you are very bad’, in the end I ended up playing the last games, not for me, but he raised the team with those changes… we had a relaxation in all the departments, they gave the coach a lot of free rein and he brought a very strong relaxation, there was no order”.

Rivas recounted that there were times when before a game some players had a drink and a barbecue.

“In meetings he allowed us to drink (beer), before the match no, but there were cocas (soft drink), barbecue before a match; I don’t think so in the heptagrams, they were like cabals that he had. I don’t know if to this day there are little figures”, he commented.

THE INCOMPARABLE DECADE HAS ARRIVED

After the departure of Guzmán, the 11 years of Tuca Ferretti began ahead, achieving five League titles and one Concachampions in 2020 what did he give them to go to Club World Cup in Qatarthe 2020 edition that had to be held in February 2021, when they reached the Final.

Despite losing it, Tigres was already historic for achieving what no one else has achieved, setting the bar high for the next champions of Concachampions.

“Tigres, if they are not considering him (a big one), he is very close to achieving it,” Rivas assured.

​