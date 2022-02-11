Thor and Loki, the characters of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston in Marvel, came to the anime Shingeki No Kyojin

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are Marvel’s one-of-a-kind Thor and Loki. But now, it seems that their characters made it to anime Shingeki No Kyojin. Look!

Marvel is, without a doubt, one of the biggest and most important superhero franchises. His characters, based on Stan Lee’s comics, have been able to captivate millions of people around the world. That is, this implies that the actors who play these heroes catapulted to international fame. Among them are Chris Hemsworth Y Tom Hiddlestontwo of the studio’s top artists who bring Thor and Loki to life.

Throughout the franchise Thor and Loki were at odds, but Chris Hemsworth Y Tom Hiddleston they gained a great friendship. Many hours of filming and sharing moments together today led them to consider themselves “brothers from another mother” both outside and inside the set. But, what is special about their relationship is that it has marked thousands of fans worldwide.

Well, beyond the setbacks and ups and downs they experienced, they always showed that love between brothers is stronger. Loki has always sought redemption, while Thor has always tried to show him how much he loves him. That’s why the chemistry of such a close, yet wounded bond made the God of Thunder and the God of Deception two of Marvel’s favorites.

In fact, they reach such a point that they received more than one tribute in different productions or events. Although, now they went for more and, apparently, the anime producers Shingeki No Kyojin they wanted to honor them in their series. This is because a TikTok user managed to discover that the characters of Eren Jaeger and Zeke Jaeger are identical, at least in physical appearance, to these protagonists of the MCU.

Also, the fact that Eren and Zeke are also brothers was one of the things that surprised everyone and probably refers to the relationship between Loki and Thor. It’s just that they really have more similarities than differences between the four characters. And, although this has not been confirmed by the production of Shingeki No Kyojinthe reality is that so many coincidences cannot be coincidence.