This was the fleeting romance between Robert Downey Jr. and Marisa Tomei

Marvel, in addition to being one of the largest and most important studios in Hollywood, is synonymous with a world apart. It is that, not only does it gather a large amount of technical equipment, but it has a huge cast of actors. With 25 films to his credit and different stories with different protagonists, many interpreters have managed to work in the MCU, thus reaching international fame.

Among them is Robert Downey Jr. The actor, who already had an impressive career, reached his peak of success thanks to his role as Iron Man in Marvel. And, despite the fact that at first the incorporation of him was not very well seen by the fans, the truth is that his excellent work in the skin of Tony Stark led him to be one of the most loved and admired in the studio. .

However, upon his arrival in the MCU, Robert Downey Jr He never imagined that he would meet one of his former partners again. The actor came to the franchise in 2008 to make the first film of his character and it was not until 2016 that he saw Marisa Tomei again. During the filming of Captain America: Civil Warwhere she played May Parker, the aunt of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, was when the actors met again.

Then, in 2017, with the launch of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Downey and Tomei returned to share the screen as both participated in the film. But, for those who don’t know the history between them, it’s simple: in 1990 they lived a fleeting, but pleasant romance. Both shared the leading role in the 1994 film, only youin which they played one of the most tender couples in cinema, and it was there that they fell in love.

Their relationship was fleeting, as it lasted no more than a few months, and when they broke up, they did so in a friendly manner. That is why, with their reunion at Marvel, there were no problems since both decided to go ahead and maintain a good relationship without being a couple. Of course, their chemistry is still intact and each scene they shared in the MCU was unmatched for the movies.