This is how you can catch a weapon while fishing in ‘Fortnite’ Chapter 3, Season 1

Mexico City.- Every player in Fortnite you’re bound to witness those few rare matches where it feels impossible to find a weapon. It’s a terrible feeling, especially if the location is overrun by enemies, but there is a way to look for a weapon if you are near water. With the inclusion of fishing rods, players really have the opportunity to reel in a weapon, as well as some much-needed ammo. However, there are some caveats to this mechanic, so here’s what you need to know.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

find a fishing rod

First of all, to start with, you will need to make sure that the area you are in has a fishing rod. This item is guaranteed to spawn in the barrels found in the docks, which makes this process much easier. Most large bodies of water are accompanied by these springs, which include the lakes near Camp Cuddle, Titled Towers Y Logjam Lumberyard. However, the fishing rods are also heavily populated around the circle of islands on the eastern side of the map.

The best method to catch a gun

Reeling in a weapon isn’t guaranteed, as you’ll probably end up catching some fish along the way. Never mind, the fastest method to catch a firearm is to point your rod hook away from any fish in the water and then ignore the first couple of jerks on the rod. After having the hook in the water for about 15 seconds, pull the line once you see the rod bend again. The weapon you receive is probably a regular assault rifle or pistol, but it’s better than nothing. Better yet, this could make you win 25,000 XP, being one of the missions of Week 10 of Season 1 of Chapter 3.