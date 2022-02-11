This is how Kylie Jenner’s eldest daughter, Stormi, reacted to the arrival of her new little brother

Sources close to the family revealed how the eldest daughter of Kylie Jenner, Stormi, has reacted to the arrival of her new little brother. They assure that the little girl, only four years old, has taken the role of older sister very well.

On February 5, Kylie Jenner announced through her official Instagram account that she had finally given birth. After announcing her pregnancy last September 2021, the businesswoman and Travis Scott they welcomed their second child on February 2 of this year.

While much has been speculated about the new member of the family, Chris Jenner revealed that it is indeed a boy. However, the little boy’s name is still not officially revealed while there are those who are sure that he is called Angel.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has taken on the role of big sister

In a recent interview, Caitlyn Jenner revealed how Kylie Jenner has been after giving birth. “Kylie is very well, everyone is very well”, he confessed for “Good Morning Britain”.

On the other hand, sources close to the family revealed to Us Weekly how has it been Stormy Webster the arrival of his little brother. “Stormi has helped a lot and is very excited to be a big sister. The whole family has not stopped smiling since the birth of the little one, ”she confessed.

Instagram

He also added that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are totally focusing their time and energy on the new baby and assured that “only family and very close friends know his name and have come to see him. Kylie will reveal it when she’s ready.”