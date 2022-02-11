This is how it went for Mexicans in skiing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Mexicans Sarah Schleper Y Jonathan Soto they had action in the equi de los 2022 Winter Olympics and so it went in their different tests:

Schelper finished the Supergiant test in 35th place out of 42 participants with a time of 1:18.17, +4.66 from the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, who took the gold medal at the National Alp Ski Center. Yanqing.

The national team, for the second time in a row (the first was in PyeongChang 2018), is the only alpine skiing athlete to add six assists in a Winter Olympics. She on previous four occasions she did it representing the United States.

Likewise, he gets into the list that makes up the also Mexican Hubertus von Hohenlohe and the Liechtensteinian Marco Buchelwho also hold the mark of six Olympic Games in the men’s branch.

Schleper intends to play his seventh Olympic Gamesnow in Cortina 2026 and would like to do it with his son competing.

“My son (Lasse) would be old enough to compete, if we could compete together it would be the best way to finish for me and the best way to start for him,” he said.

HOW DID JONATHAN SOTO GO?

Jonathan Soto got his ticket to his first Winter Olympics at the Cross Country Ski World Championships in Germany by scoring 241 points. In Beijing 2022 he finished in 94th place with a timer of 53.30.0, more than 15:35.2 from the first place, which was obtained by the Finn Iivo Niskanen at the Zhangjakou National Cross-Country Ski Center.

