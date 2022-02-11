They confirm the positive case of doping of the Russian figure skater

The International Control Agency (ITA), responsible for anti-doping controls during Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicshas confirmed this Friday the positive of the Russian skater kamil valieva and has pointed out that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) first sanctioned her and then lifted the suspension so that she could compete in the Games, a decision that will be appealed by the International Olympic Committee.

Valíeva’s status as a minor, who is 15 years old, advised not to reveal the data of the case to protect the affected person, the ITA said in a statement, but “in view of the fact that the media have not guaranteed her the same protection,” the agency decided to “provide information due to growing public interest.”

the sportswoman tested positive in a control that was carried out on December 25 2021, during the Russian championships held in Saint Petersburg. The substance found was trimetazidine, a drug prescribed for adults with angina pectoris and on the prohibited list.

The Stockholm Laboratory reported the positive on February 8, Already in the middle of the Games and one day after the gold medal that the minor won with the Russian team in the team competition.

As a consequence, Valíeva was provisionally suspended by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) “with immediate effect”, which prevented her from continuing to participate in Beijing 2022.

The skater appealed this decision on February 9 and the RUSADA disciplinary committee admitted the appeal, according to some arguments “that will be communicated shortly to the parties”, according to the ITA, and thus allowed Valíeva to continue playing the Games.

The International Olympic Committee will appeal this decision, without waiting for those arguments, “because a decision is needed before the next competition in which the athlete had to participate”, the women’s contest on the 15th

