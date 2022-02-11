They assure that Vinland Saga could change animation studio — Kudasai

A Twitter post by the Twitter account AnimeHype went viral after assuring that the anime adaptation of the manga Vinland Saga will have a change of animation studio in its second season, going from WIT Studio toward MAP. There is no confirmation of this information and the account has no reputation to defend its position as “leaker“, so it is recommended to take this with great skepticism.

Further, “AnimeHype” is the name of a popular YouTube channel with more than half a million subscribers, but they come from uploading promotional videos with subtitles and not precisely from “industry leaks“. What’s more, the alleged leak was only made on Twitter and not through any other means, further adding to the skepticism.

Makoto Yukimura the publication of the manga began in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Magazine from the publisher Kodansha in April 2005, and later moved it to the magazine Monthly Afternoon in December 2005. The play inspired a twenty-four episode anime adaptation produced by WIT Studiounder the direction of Shuhei Yabuta and scripts written by Hiroshi Seko Y Kenta Iharareleased in July 2019. A second season is confirmed, and the director Shuhei Yabuta confirmed that the production team is “almost the same“.

Vinland Saga Synopsis

Thorfinn, son of one of the Vikings’ greatest warriors, is among the best fighters in the merry band of mercenaries led by the cunning Askeladd. However, Thorfinn is not part of the group because of the plunder involved, instead, having caused great tragedy to his family, the boy has vowed to kill Askeladd in a fair duel. Thorfinn spends his childhood with the mercenary crew, honing his skills on the battlefield among the Danes, where killing is just another life’s joy.

One day, when Askeladd receives news that the Danish Prince Canute has been taken hostage, he hatches an ambitious plan: one that will decide the next King of England and drastically alter the lives of Thorfinn, Canute, and his own. Set in 11th century Europe, Vinland Saga tells a bloody epic in an era where violence, madness and injustice are inescapable, providing a paradise for the battle-crazed hell and the rest who live in it.

Fountain: Twitter

© ヴィンランド・サガ SEASON2製作委員会