The transformation of Will Smith on his way to his long-awaited Oscar

Perhaps the worst thing that could happen to Will Smith’s career was precisely what made him famous throughout the world. His leading role in ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ made him a teen idol, made several generations laugh (thanks to the eternal reruns on Antena 3), but pigeonholed him into that funny guy role that has cost him decades get out. Now it seems that, after proving on several occasions that he is a great actor, his long-awaited recognition may come in the form of an Academy Award for his role in ‘The Williams Method’, a film in which he plays the father of the Williams sisters.

Willard Carroll Smith, Jr. was born on September 25, 1968 in Philadelphia (as the protagonist of his famous series), in a middle class family. His father had a refrigeration company and his mother worked in the Department of Education. At school he always stood out for his personality and his intelligence, he got good grades and everyone liked him, so much so that they ended up giving him the nickname “Prince”.

He began rapping when he was only 12 years old, always adding a comedic tone to his lyrics that would become his trademark. At 16, at a party he met Jeff Townes, who would later appear in his series under the name of Jazz, with whom he would end up forming the DJ duo Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince.

With Jeff they began to make a rap far removed from the violence and guns that were fashionable at the time. He always had a fun and white tone, which made him successful among a large part of the population. His first successes are the single “Girls Ai n’t Nothing But Trouble” (1986) and the album Rock the House (1987), which made Smith a millionaire before he was 18.

In 1988, the future actor continued his successful musical career, billing songs that could be played perfectly on the radio and that led him to win the first Grammy that was awarded to the best rap performance.

Smith’s acting career began two years later. NBC contacted him and asked him to star in a series based in part on his life in which a smart kid from Philadelphia moves in with his wealthy family in the upscale Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. As we all know, ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was a smash hit, lasted six seasons, and made Smith a star.

While filming the last seasons of the series, Smith made the leap to the cinema, first playing small roles such as in ‘Where the day takes you’ (1992) or ‘Made in America’ (1993), but soon in more important roles such as the from ‘Six Degrees of Separation’ (1993), where he played a smart boy who makes his way to high places and in which he shared the screen with Donald Sutherland and Ian McKellen.

But a lot was going on in his personal life, too: In 1992, Smith married Sheree Zampino. A marriage that lasted only three years, but gave him his first child, Willard Smith III, also known as Trey.

Perhaps we can say that Smith really became a movie star after his film ‘Two Rebel Policemen’ (1995), where he broke with Martin Lawrence the cliché of the pair of black police and white police. The commercial success of this film made him one of the most desired actors in Hollywood.

Other of his great successes would come the following year with ‘Independence Day’ (1997) and ‘Men in black’ (1997) with Tommy Lee Jones, in which he also sang the main theme. His participation in ‘Public Enemy’ (1998), brought him his first nomination for an award, the best actor awarded by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

In 1997, Smith marries his second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, with whom he will have Jaden and Willow Smith in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

The successes continued with ‘Wild, Wild West’ (1999) and ‘The Legend of Bagger Vance’ (2000), but his first Oscar nomination came with ‘Ali’ (2001), the film in which he played the champion of boxing. But Denzel Washington’s exceptional performance in ‘Training Day’ left him without his coveted statuette at the 2002 awards.

Between sequels to his greatest successes, Smith finds time in these years to also shoot other films such as ‘Hitch: a specialist in flirts’ (2005) or ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ (2007), which brought him his second nomination which this time loses to Forrest Whitaker’s masterful performance in ‘The Last King of Scotland’.

After these successes and some periods of rest, Smith will still sign great action films such as ‘I am a legend’ (2007), ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016) or ‘Gemini’ (2019), but also titles from other genres such as ‘Hidden Beauty’ ‘ (2016) or ‘Aladdin’ (2019).

This year, with ‘The Williams Method’, Smith has again received a nomination for best actor and everything indicates that it could be his year. The role of the father who gave everything to make his two daughters the tennis stars they are now may soften the hearts of the members of the Academy and they decide to reward an actor who, after years of hard work, has won the golden statuette.

