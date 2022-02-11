The training with which Mark Wahlberg prepared Tom Holland for ‘Uncharted’

This Friday it arrives at the cinemas of Spain ‘Uncharted’, a film that promises to be one of the blockbusters of the year and is inspired by the video game, which has sold millions of copies worldwide. A film starring Tom Hollandwho plays Nathan Drake, and who has as an assistant Mark Wahlberg.

And it is that Wahlberg, despite being 50 years old, remains in an enviable physical shape, showing off abs and large muscles, and that is due to his daily routine, his long and hard workouts and a strict diet, something that stuck to the young Holland, who after seeing him on set for the first time, decided to get in tune for the film. “I saw him walk onto the set in his costume and I thought, ‘Fuck, it’s twice me.’ After the lockdown, we were unemployed for five months, and all I did was eat and train, eat and train. When we went back to filming, the first thing he said to me was: ‘Come on, someone has been training’”, confessed the Briton in an interview with ‘GQ’.

And that’s why Holland put himself in the hands of his co-star to return to the shoot in better physical shape and with more muscle. An exercise routine in which he strengthens his entire body.

This was Tom Holland’s routine

A dedicated full body workout, starting with three sets of 12-20 reps of dumbbell floor press; then follow up with a single leg down row, where you do three sets of 12-20 repetitions; a Farmers Walk from 50-100 meters; three sets of 12-20 reps dead weight with kettlebells; the shoulder press with one knee on the floor; stretching; five rounds of 30 seconds of exercise and 30 seconds of rest in Battle Ropes; and a sled push to failure.

In addition, he alternates it with three other types of training:

the of push dedicated to the chest, shoulder and biceps, and where you perform exercises such as the incline dumbbell press, a flat press, shoulder press, overhead triceps extension, lateral raises and cable crunches.

the of legs where he does deadlifts, reverse dumbbell lunges, leg presses, extensions, and calf raises to strengthen the calves.

the of back, biceps and abdomenwith weighted pull-ups, barbell rows, barbell curls, alternate hammer curls, and weighted cable crunches.

Some exercises with which he became stronger, and which left him exhausted, as Tom Holland himself commented: “When you train with Mark you have to try to keep up with him”.