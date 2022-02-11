The trailers that could be released during the 2022 Super Bowl

During the last edition of the Super Bowl, the American football final in the United States, an audience of 92 million viewers was recorded in a country with an estimated population of 329 million people. To this we must add the wave of reactions on social networks, conversations surrounding the game and, especially, what can be seen when the ball is not in play. Among those options, the possible trailers of the next films stand out. If we add that Disney is an official sponsor of the meeting, everything indicates that we will have previews of the new Star Wars and Marvel.

The American Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the country. It is an encounter that resonates on different scales outside the game, but that are part of the tradition related to this moment. This includes the advertising campaigns that are thought exclusively for this instance, the Show halftime, one of the dreams of almost any artist, and, of course, the opportunity to present previews of the films that will arrive in the coming months through trailers.

Companies understand that the Super Bowl is an opportunity to approach different audiences and generate multiple conversations around their products and proposals. They leverage a diverse entertainment option, with a resonance that may be unstable due to subsequent reactions, to send a clear and strong message. As for cinema, there are several trailers that can be expected during the next Sunday.

The trailers of movies and series that are expected during the Super Bowl 2022

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are two strong proposals, perhaps the heaviest of the entire year: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y moon knight. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will delve into the multiverse (something subtly introduced in Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) and developed a little more in Spider-Man: No Way Home). For its part, the series, starring Oscar Isaac, will serve to introduce a new character into the global narrative developed by Marvel and Disney.

Therefore, and taking into account that there is only a first trailer about them and which is usually accompanied by a second, it is valid to suspect that there will be trailers about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y moon knight during the next edition of the Super Bowl.

batman

Within the superhero cinema and in that constant pulse between DC and Marvel, maybe batman be the most anticipated film of the year. Bruce Wayne and his alter ego is perhaps the most followed comic book superhero. The character is usually DC’s main card when it comes to film proposals and the 2022 Super Bowl emerges as an ideal space to present another trailer.

batman It is expected after the character had a kind of bump with the interpretation of Ben Affleck, with stories focused on other characters and narrative bets focused on stories beyond his story. The feeling is that the legacy of Christian bale and of Christopher Nolan with the saga Dark Knight. To that tradition, in addition to all the films that preceded that franchise, Robert Pattinson will face. The actor will be the protagonist of a story that will explore the early years of the character, a phase that has not been treated so far in contemporary cinema.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

One of the most important franchises in the contemporary history of cinema and entertainment returns. It will do so through a series produced by Amazon Prime Video. The company has already confirmed through its social networks that it will premiere a teaser during the 2022 Super Bowl. This will be the first time images will be taken of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerafter some image and a wide series of related posters were shared.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will tell the story prior to the stories dealt with in the three films of The Lord of the rings Y The Hobbit. The first films, directed by Peter Jackson, can be understood as a turning point in many aspects related to current cinema, from the graphics, the adaptation and various technical aspects, to the way of telling a story.

What could Pixar present?

Not much news is expected, taking into account that during the week a new advance was presented on Net. This film will be released on March 11. On the other hand, there were also news about Lightyear, film that will premiere on June 17 and that last Tuesday, February 8, showed a new trailer.

Taking into account that they are two of the most anticipated projects by the firm to present this year, they may not take that diffusion window but instead focus their strategy on the different platforms.

Other trailers that could be seen in the 2022 Super Bowl

Universal Pictures, Sony Entertainment and other companies could also present news. Among the options are the following titles:

Minions: The Origin of Gru.

Jurassic World: Dominion.

nopea film starring jordan peele .

. Sonic: The Movie 2.

The lost City.

Top Gun: Maverick; although more than a new trailer, the reminder that this year it will be released, after several rescheduling

The Adam Projectwith Ryan Reynolds as protagonist.

Among the options there is also the possibility of seeing some progress on the third season of ted lasso. Most likely, these are not the only ones, but they serve as a roadmap to be attentive to the announcements during the next Sunday in the Super Bowl 2022. The trophy will be disputed between the Cincinnati Bengals Y Los Angeles Rams.

