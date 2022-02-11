The trailers that could be released during the 2022 Super Bowl

During the last edition of the Super Bowl, the American football final in the United States, an audience of 92 million viewers was recorded in a country with an estimated population of 329 million people. To this we must add the wave of reactions on social networks, conversations surrounding the game and, especially, what can be seen when the ball is not in play. Among those options, the possible trailers of the next films stand out. If we add that Disney is an official sponsor of the meeting, everything indicates that we will have previews of the new Star Wars and Marvel.

The American Super Bowl is the most watched sporting event in the country. It is an encounter that resonates on different scales outside the game, but that are part of the tradition related to this moment. This includes the advertising campaigns that are thought exclusively for this instance, the Show halftime, one of the dreams of almost any artist, and, of course, the opportunity to present previews of the films that will arrive in the coming months through trailers.

Companies understand that the Super Bowl is an opportunity to approach different audiences and generate multiple conversations around their products and proposals. They leverage a diverse entertainment option, with a resonance that may be unstable due to subsequent reactions, to send a clear and strong message. As for cinema, there are several trailers that can be expected during the next Sunday.

The trailers of movies and series that are expected during the Super Bowl 2022

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are two strong proposals, perhaps the heaviest of the entire year: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y moon knight. The film, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, will delve into the multiverse (something subtly introduced in Loki (Kate Herron, 2021) and developed a little more in Spider-Man: No Way Home). For its part, the series, starring Oscar Isaac, will serve to introduce a new character into the global narrative developed by Marvel and Disney.

Therefore, and taking into account that there is only a first trailer about them and which is usually accompanied by a second, it is valid to suspect that there will be trailers about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Y moon knight during the next edition of the Super Bowl.

batman

Within the superhero cinema and in that constant pulse between DC and Marvel, maybe batman be the most anticipated film of the year. Bruce Wayne and his alter ego is perhaps the most followed comic book superhero. The character is usually DC’s main card when it comes to film proposals and the 2022 Super Bowl emerges as an ideal space to present another trailer.

