The tender video of Julia Roberts with Emma that shows that the niece-aunt complicity is beautiful

Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts they are two of the best actresses Hollywoodand something that few know is that they are aunt and niece.

Emma is the daughter of fellow actor Eric Roberts, Who brother of the protagonist of Eat Pray Love.





Although there is a great age difference between them, then JJulia is 54 years old, and Emma just turned 31, they have one great relationship.

On different occasions they have been seen sharing meetings both in important events, and outings with their children.





Emma has a great relationship with all three Julia’s children, Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry, and he also constantly goes out for walks with them.





Julia Roberts congratulates her niece Emma with a tender video

This Thursday, February 10, Emma Roberts turned 31, and her aunt did not miss the opportunity to publicly congratulate her.

The actress posted a cute video in your account Instagram in which the two appear with birthday hats with streamers in slow motion.

The two saw each other in a house, it is not known if Julia’s or Emma’s, in homemade looks, and they show how much fun they have when they are together.

“Happy Birthday Magic! 🎂🥳. oh how I love you”, was the message with which he accompanied the video and with which he showed your niece how much you love her on her special day.





emma reposted her aunt’s message in her stories Instagram And wrote “love you”, showing his complicity and connection.

Both actresses lead their lives in very private ways, but it is clear that the niece-aunt relationship they have is beautiful, and it reminds us that that relationship can also be special.





We always think about the relationships between friends, mother and daughters, sisters, but very little about those of Niece and aunt, Which is also powerful and very special, They can even look like mother and daughter, and it’s clear that Julia and Emma have that connection.