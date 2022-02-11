The surprising birthday of Laura Pausini’s daughter a la “Titanic”: Disguised as Rose and with a cake from the ship

When the imagination is the limit, celebrities do not skimp to please their children. And Laura Pausini did not leave a detail to the air, when planning the celebration of the ninth birthday of her little girl Paola de ella, who she celebrated in a big way with a fun party under the theme of her favorite movie: “Titanic”.

Being a mother became one of the great desires of the Italian singer. And although it was not easy for her to conceive naturally, after many years and difficulties, her life smiled at her with her only daughter, born from her relationship with the musician Paolo Carta.

And now, the girl is her best blessing and companion, because there is nothing that the artist does in which her first-born is not present.

A magical “Titanic” party for the daughter of Laura Pausini

Laura Pausini’s daughter shows how great she is already on a new birthday. And she was delighted by what she discovered in the film directed by james cameronher mom pleased her on her day by organizing her party with all the details of the highest grossing movie of all time, “Titanic”.

The interpreter shared on her Instagram account the joy that her little Paola experienced with a celebration set in the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

And since almost nothing was missing, the birthday girl looked just as beautiful as the protagonist of the story, Rose. In a vintage black lace dress, to which she added the blue heart-shaped necklace, she looked happy. Her accessories could not be missing, a pair of white silk gloves and a white feather tiara on her head enhanced her look.

The two-story cake was another detail that surprised, ordering a large tilted ship framed by waves of the sea, which recalled the transatlantic sunk on its first trip to New York.

The inspiration included all the perfect decoration to simulate the interior of the boat, with wooden walls, paintings, books and invitations such as the boat tickets with Paola’s photo. And even a photo of Rose on a mini easel, she was surprised by the details Pausini thought of to recreate the evening.

Laura Pausini reflected all the love for her daughter in some emotional lines that she left in the publication. “It’s incredible that nine years have passed since you’ve been here with us, Paola… Every night I go to sleep hoping you won’t ask me to go to sleep in your room, as every morning I wake up happy because you’re still in bed with us,” she wrote.

He explained how the idea of ​​the theme of the celebration was born. “Paola discovered the song ‘Eyes Blue’ and heard the word ‘Titanic’. She asked me what she was and I explained to her that it is a movie…since she is a curious girl, she wanted to see it… that’s why he wanted to have his birthday party dedicated to his new favorite movie“, He said.

The birthday girl surprised everyone by giving a piano recital, showing that she inherited the same passion for music as her famous parents.

Happy for her celebration, Paola was seen in the video showing off her outfit, with which she lived her night in the best style of glamor that surrounded the romantic story of the big screen.

