The sacred cow that manages El Tri and prevents the return of Chicharito

Guillermo Ochoa would be the main player that would prevent Guillermo Ochoa’s return to the Mexican National Team.

February 11, 2022 11:40 a.m.

The Mexican team He has had really worrying performances despite the fact that he has obtained the necessary results to keep himself with the possibility of advancing directly to the World Cup in Qatar.

One of the problems that the team has suffered the most Gerardo Martino is the lack of forcefulness up front, so the name of Javier Hernandez He is increasingly in the sights of the fans who ask for his return.

However, the decision that Chicharito do not return to the National Team would not depend entirely on Gerardo Martinobecause one of his sacred cows would have almost absolute control of the locker room and would have no intention of Hernandez wearing the team’s shirt again Selection.

Which player prevents the return of Javier Hernández to El Tri

According to media such as ESPN and Telemundo, William Ochoa I wouldn’t have a good relationship with Javier Hernandezin addition to the fact that the goalkeeper is a shareholder of one of the sponsors of the Selectionso if Martino had to choose between having one or the other in the dressing room, he would have already chosen to have William Ochoa about Chicharito due to the economic importance of its presence in the Tri.

