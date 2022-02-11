“The Rock” announces a preview of what will be seen in the “Black Adam” Super Bowl [+VIDEO]
“The world needs heroes and an antihero” wrote Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” to accompany part of the video that will be revealed during the Super Bowl this coming Sunday.
The actor, who went from being a WWE fighter to an influential Hollywood actor, will give life to a DC anti-hero, based on a video game that he has enjoyed years ago. Now, he will play a famous video game character in an adaptation from DC.
As is known, “The Rock” has been a fan of this game to the point of becoming “Black Adam”, under the direction of the Catalan Jaume Collet-Serra.
La Roca, who is no stranger to productions linked to the gamer world, since he already appeared in the first adaptation of “Doom” in 2005 and “Rampage” in 2018, assured that his character “has the ability to be a hero, an antihero and a villain.”
The film is planned to hit theaters in July this year.
AN INFORMED PUBLIC
DECIDE BETTER.
THAT’S WHY INFORMING IS
A COUNTRY SERVICE.
SUPPORT CITIZENS WHO
THEY BELIEVE IN DEMOCRACY
AND LET’S MAKE A COUNTRY.
We have been doing journalism for 106 years. And now, as in other periods of El Salvador’s history, journalism is essential for public opinion to be strengthened.
BECOME A MEMBER AND ENJOY EXCLUSIVE BENEFITS
become a member now