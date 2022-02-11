The long-awaited sequel to The Accountant with Ben Affleck has new details

In mid-2021, news came that excited Ben Affleck fans, one of his most successful action movies would have a sequel, we’re talking about The Accountant. Now one of those responsible for this film provided new information and made it clear that the film is still on the way.

In 2016, director Gavin O’Connor carried out this action thriller that introduces us to Christian Wolff (Affleck), a public accountant certified with autism who works on the accounts of international terrorist groups that are experiencing domestic embezzlement. While working on a client, it is revealed to Wolff that he is a trained assassin.

