The long-awaited sequel to The Accountant with Ben Affleck has new details

In mid-2021, news came that excited Ben Affleck fans, one of his most successful action movies would have a sequel, we’re talking about The Accountant. Now one of those responsible for this film provided new information and made it clear that the film is still on the way.

In 2016, director Gavin O’Connor carried out this action thriller that introduces us to Christian Wolff (Affleck), a public accountant certified with autism who works on the accounts of international terrorist groups that are experiencing domestic embezzlement. While working on a client, it is revealed to Wolff that he is a trained assassin.

The film received positive reviewswhich highlighted the action scenes and the Ben’s work on paper. The box office also showed that the film was a successas raised over $155 million. Since then, fans have been waiting to see Christian in action again.

The balances are over, it’s time for the shots.

Last year the Gavin O’Connor confirm the sequel and the comebacks from Ben What wolff and Jon Bernthal as the protagonist’s long-lost brother. Now, to reassure the fans, the producer Mark Williams revealed exclusively to the site Screen Rant that The Accountant 2 It’s in writing phase and could not hide the emotion to see the return of history.

“The news that I can give you right now is that the work is in progress. We are working on the script right now and we all have high hopes that it will go as planned, we are all excited about it and hope to see it come out very soon as well.Williams advanced.

Another important fact is that Williams said that Bill Dubuque, responsible for the script of the first installment, is in charge of writing the sequel. At the moment there is no tentative date for when The Accountant 2 could be released, it will be a matter of waiting a little longer.

