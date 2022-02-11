The incredible story of when Rambo fought in San Pedro de Colalao – Tucumán

Who has not seen on the screen the adventures and misadventures of John Rambo, the former Vietnam combatant who stars in the most emblematic saga in the history of action cinema around the world. Who hasn’t had epic nap fights with the dolls from the movie? Who as a boy did not want to have his famous knife with all the necessary elements to survive in the jungle. With five films, an animated series, all kinds of toys and action figures; Rambo became an inescapable character for several generations of Tucumans who followed the adventures of this typical American military hero with fascination. Edward Jose Saez is one of them and he was able to film the muscular war veteran in the natural landscape of San Pedro de Colalao. Yes, as you read it, Rambo also fought in Tucumán.

Eduardo always dreamed of being a filmmaker, but before there was no film career in the province, so his art began to stand out filming weddings, baptisms, birthdays or any social event that required his services. Among his favorite films are those of the saga in which Sylvester Stallone he played John Rambo. And it is not for less, not only is it one of the highest grossing movies of the eighties, but it also broke other unusual records such as the one that included Rambo III in eThe Guinness Book of 1990 being considered the most violent film ever shot until then with 221 violent acts and more than 108 fatalities in fiction. In the version that Eduardo filmed there were no deaths or injuries. The protagonists left the film set in excellent condition to return, brand new, to the shelves where this 41-year-old from Tucuman treasures them.

It all started five years ago when Eduardo turned to collecting, although, if there is a beginning to the history of that passion, it might be convenient to locate it several decades ago when the Three Wise Men brought him three Thundercats dolls: León-O, Tigro and Pantro. “My favorites were the Thundercats. I remember that those three were given to me when I was seven years old. I recovered those dolls last year and now I’m looking for Mumm-Ra and Chitara… Figures of women are always more difficult to obtain because they were released in small quantities on the market at that time. When he was a boy he only had a few because the collection was huge and he couldn’t have them all. Until recently, I thought I would never find them again. I went little by little, one, two… When you get into this world you don’t come out anymore “says the collector.

What is the relationship between Rambo, cinema and collecting? Eduardo reveals how the popular action character ended up fighting in San Pedro de Colalao a few days ago in front of his camera: “I’m recreating scenes from the movie and the cartoon series with the dolls in my collection. I collect action figures Rambo, Thundercats, He Man and model cars from Hot Wheels and Matchbox. What one likes is to recreate what he saw as a boy. I take advantage of when I go to San Pedro to do it because the natural environment there is very similar to the one seen in the film”.

As he says, he began taking photos in the patio of his house in the El Bosque neighborhood with the dolls from his collection and then turned to slow motion videos in which action figures can be seen recreating scenes from the movies. This filming technique consists of recording frame by frame in order to recreate the movements of the characters with the dolls: “It is something that collectors do. I saw this a lot in Mexico, the collecting is impressive there, they make many videos of this type. I took advantage of the fact that I went on vacation to San Pedro to film there because there are swamps, rivers, waterfalls, the red earth that you see is similar to the one in the film… In that sense, the environment is spectacular for this.”

“When older people see you filming they say ‘uh, he’s playing with the dolls, he must be crazy.’ And yes, it is like a way to play. When you’re a kid and you’re playing, you make the sounds of the shots and the explosions, you make them fight, you recreate the movements… Before I used to do it with my mind, with my imagination, now that I have the tools I do it with technology and it’s spectacular. You have to be creative to put the dolls in combat position, I always take what I see in the movies to recreate the atmosphere, for example, there are more villains than heroes because Rambo always fights alone against all the enemy dolls”, explains Eduardo who usually publishes the videos on the networks and reaps admiring reactions to the recreations he achieves: “Most of them like it very much. There are many who later ask me where they can get the figures, there are people who would love to have back the Rambo figures that he had as a boy”.

To rediscover the action figures he played with as a child, it was essential to participate in the meetings regularly organized by the community of collectors in the province. “All this was born five years ago when I joined a Facebook group of collectors from Tucumán called Feria de Coleccionistas Tucumán, there I started collecting dolls, toys, those things… With collecting I have once again had little cars, dolls and action figures. Adrian Aro and Martin Lopez They are the creators of the fair that takes place once a month and they brought me into this world. There we exchange figures, exchange, sell and also take photos. This is a way to share with friends, to tell us the anecdotes of when you lost a doll, you broke it or you wanted to have it and you couldn’t. Now, with this, you get all that back”, Eduardo relates that today, while talking to eltucumano.com, he is very happy because he found a doll that he had been looking for for a long time:“Yesterday I got Alf, he’s a 45-centimeter stuffed animal and I’m happy because that’s a character that marked me. Thank God I got it cheaply, that will be the mascot of the next fair”.

“When I was a boy I destroyed all the toys I had, I had nothing left, my old man hid them from me so I wouldn’t break them. The little cars that have lasted me because they were hidden from me, now I am grateful that they have kept them for me… None of the dolls remained because I broke most of them or gave them away… The same thing happened to all of us collectors”, remarks Eduardo for whom there is an emotional and nostalgic relationship with those toys that marked his childhood: “When you’re a kid you don’t give them importance, but when you grow up you remember when you had it and you see it and it’s an emotion. When you’re big it’s something else because, when you have your figure back, you go back to watching the movies and now you understand the story, for example the messages that He Man left, now you see the drawing and you understand them and they are messages that can help you in your life”.

Watch the videos of Rambo fighting in San Pedro de Colalao: