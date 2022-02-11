the incredible story of an algorithm that created random worlds 30 years before Minecraft

At a time when programmers and designers had a limit of between 2 and 32 kilobytes to create their games, someone decided that technology was not going to stop their creativity. wanted to create an infinite game. One whose scenery changed every time you played.

This is the story of how an impossible game ended up being developed thanks to a programmer fed up with drugs and alcohol who dreamed of the perfect solution. A story that ended up becoming a legend and that, many years later, proved to be even more surprising.

Entombed: an idea ahead of its time

For many years – what the hell, many, that justice was done to this story just a year ago -, the code of entombed for Atari 2600 has been studied by many programmers and digital archaeologists. They were trying to discover how someone had managed to get away with such a feat.

For those who don’t know him, entombed is a game in which you overcome labyrinthine dungeons while the walls move up and you choose which path you will follow. If the walls drag you to the upper limit, you have lost.

So far so good for a game released in 1982. A macanuda idea and some pixelazos like fists according to the time. But there was something that made it a very special game. An adventure ahead of its time whose technical challenge exceeded the logic of the moment.

As the limit of data that could be entered in the cartridge was low, its creators would have been forced to put a few labyrinths that the player would not have taken long to learn by heart. Imagine it, in just a few minutes the game would have lost all its fun.

However, the labyrinths of entombed they were always different.

To the surprise of anyone who got close to that code, the maze was randomly generated as the level progressed. Nobody had created those paths in advance, it was the game that, little by little, painted them to create a new challenge every time you started.

The mysterious code of Entombed

What we now see normal in Minecraft when generating an entire world from a seed, 30 years before was almost unthinkable. entombed it spawned random dungeons like a Pleistocene Spelunky, but more than 20 years before that was the most normal thing in the world.





And yes, he did it two years later than Rogue, but with the peculiarity of the graphic jump, with a different system and, especially, working under an algorithm that nobody could understand. In fact, not even the programmer who was listed as the creator of the game could explain it.

When surprised researchers who got close to the game’s code contacted Steven Sidley, the programmer of entombed He had an even bigger surprise in store for them. Not only was the code not his, he was unable to figure out how it worked.

He said that, after entrusting them with the job of creating entombed, two programmers from the company Sidley worked for had ended up in a bar trying to drown their sorrows because they couldn’t find the key to creating random mazes. From shots of tequila to smoking some good logs, what should have been a night of research turned into a memorable party.

The party was so incredible that one of those anonymous programmers ended up completely passed out and, waking up the next day, did so at home with a piece of paper that would change their lives.

On that same sheet, during the hours in which he had apparently lost consciousness, he managed to write the algorithm that would make the idea of entombed. But neither she remembered how she had written it, much less knew how it worked.

An investigation that lasted years

The code that had been passed to Sidley along with that epic story had no comments at all – annotations that are normally left in front of each part of the code so that later readers know what does what – so the mystery it remained that way until someone stumbled upon the key years later.





Actually, what the code did was check what lines had been painted before and continue creating from there to generate a challenging maze that the player could manage, but beyond being able to understand the system, there were still doubts about how some data they communicated with each other and, finally, how that mysterious code had come out of nowhere becoming a revolution.

You had to go to the source to find out more. had to find that anonymous programmer.

After exhaustive investigative work, Simon Parkin, a journalist for The New Yorker, managed to contact Sidley. This gave him what he thought he remembered as the name of that drunk and stoner programmer. He was called Newell something. It wasn’t much, but yes. a thread to pull.

Between Atari forums from when Cyril of Alexandria lived and emails that turned out to be a dead end, Parkin finally managed to find this Newell. His full name was Paul Allen Newelland had a very different story to that of that mythical drunkenness that had become a legend.

To begin with, Newell had never tasted weed in his life, and tonight had barely been a couple of beers at best. He not only perfectly remembered how he wrote the code and how it worked, he also had a hard copy with the whole process well documented.

The truth behind the legend of Entombed

The code had actually been written on paper napkins in that bar and scraped clean shortly after, but it had been made for a different game that ended up being cancelled.

Shortly after that, with the programmer already on other things, the company for which Newell had worked and now Sidley worked, reused the invention by passing it on to the latter with the intention that he adapt it to create entombed. And, together with the code, they also shared the famous story that ended up shaping the mysterious legend of the game of Atari.





Where did that epic party come from then? Of Newell’s need and his other partner’s protect idea. Having shaped the code outside of the workplace, it didn’t seem fair to them to hand over their creation and documentation to the company because that way they would lose ownership of the company altogether.

As a way to protect the code and enforce their work, they provided the algorithm but not the documentation that explained how it worked, so the intellectual property of that idea would continue to belong to them.

As a climax, they shaped that story of the party between alcohol and drugs with a convenient swoon. The perfect excuse to avoid saying where did the code come from or how it worked.

The story passed from one to another and, with it and a handful of lines on a piece of paper, the legend of tequila, drugs and the procedural labyrinths of entombedthe game that managed to create pixel-based worlds years before that was possible.

Pictures | Dan Asaki, John Aycock and Tara Copplestone