The hotel in Buenos Aires chosen by presidents, princes, kings and celebrities

You have probably heard of it, or not, but what we can assure you is that this hotel elected Historical Heritage in 2003 It is an authentic wonder that you will not be able to forget. PThe kings of Spain, Francis Ford Coppola, Putin, Tom Cruise, Selena Gómez and many more princes, kings and celebrities have passed through its rooms. The hotel is located in Buenos Aires and today at COOLthelifestyle we tell you why you should choose it as accommodation on your next visit to the capital of Argentina. Your name? Alvear Palace.

The star hotel in Buenos Aires

Alvear Palace is made up of nothing more and nothing less than 11 floors and 207 imposing suites. Its first inauguration took place almost 100 years ago, in 1932.

Years before, Dr. Rafael De Miero brought from Paris to Argentina some plans of his travels, with the aim of building a space that was on the same level as the best hotels in the world.

After 10 years of construction, the hotel received its first clients and in a short time it would end up becoming the meeting place chosen by politicians, businessmen and members of Argentine high society.

a unique space

Today there are very few hotels considered part of history, one of them our charming hotel in Buenos Aires, which has always attracted great figures from all over the world.

All its rooms are personalized to the purest parisian style and they are cared for down to the smallest detail: gold-framed mirrors, marble chests of drawers, thousand-thread Egyptian sheets, bathrooms with technological details… You can enjoy butler service 24 hours a day.

The star suite is royal-suite, on the ninth floor, which resembles a Parisian apartment. It is made up of 200 square meters, Louis XV furniture, large natural tapestries, wonderful works of art by local artists and a dining room for eight people. In her they have lodged the King and Queen of Norway, Princess Margaret of Denmark, the King and Queen of Spain, actor Al Pacino and recently the series ‘El Reino’ was filmed.

its spectacular Winter Gardenalso know as L’Orangerie, It is inspired by the best on the planet and is one of the most photographed spaces. Here you can enjoy tea and the classic Sunday brunch on refined table linen and silverware.

The slogan of its owner when designing it was: “I want this hotel to be the last word in elegance”. And it can not be more COOL, because it has actually been achieved.

Another of its halls is the ‘Champagne Bar’where you can enjoy an exclusive signature cocktail.

In the basement we find the Alvear Grill, open to all its guests and clients. A restaurant with a fusion proposal of local flavors with European touches, under the fire of the grill and paired with an extensive list of the best wines.

On the top floor, you will find two terraces where you can enjoy the best views of Buenos Aires.