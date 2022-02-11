The fall of Starlink satellites has been captured in an amazing video

Following a powerful solar event known as Coronal Mass Ejection (CME), the Earth’s atmosphere was engulfed in a storm at the beginning of this month of February. Due to this event, the atmosphere warmed up; which led to its density growing exponentially. This event it was fatal for the newly launched Starlink satellites from SpaceX. The company led by Elon Musk suffered the loss of 40 satellites. Now a video posted on El Canal del clima shows us that bits of satellites are raining down on some parts of the world.

The surprising video was captured on February 7 by the Caribbean Astronomical Societya astronomical group based in Puerto Rico. In the images, we can see how it rains pieces of Starlink satellites in the night sky of the Caribbean region; creating an impressive trail that ends up disappearing from our sight seconds later.

At the beginning of the video we can see how small pieces of space junk appear in the lower part of the screen. However, the “show” definitely begins when we approach the 50th second, at which point you begin to see different pieces of space debris coming from Starlink satellites engulfed in fire.

Experts confirm that it is the Starlink satellites

Dr. Marco Langbroek, an expert in satellite orbits at the University of Leiden, in the Netherlands; has confirmed in a post on his blog dedicated to satellite tracking that, indeed, these are fragments of Starlink satellites.

I analyzed the astrometry of the event that was seen from Puerto Rico, and confirmed that the orbital inclination observed in the videos coincides with the 53.2 degree inclination of the recent launch (February 3) of the Starlink. Dr. Marco Langbroek, University of Leiden – The Netherlands

Fortunately, the rain of satellites means no problem for humans on solid ground. In addition to being fairly small satellites, it is expected that all the remains of special junk generated by the fall of the Starlinks will burn up in the atmosphere. They also won’t add fuel to the growing space debris problem.

Elon Musk has some pretty special plans for his Starlink satellites; and NASA doesn’t like him at all. Businessman plans to put approximately 30,000 satellites into orbit Starlink with the help of SpaceX. However, NASA assures that this high number of objects in space could translate into a “significant increase in the frequency of conjunction events and possible impacts on NASA’s scientific and human spaceflight missions”; they assure in a note sent to the FCC and published by Guardian.

On the other hand, Musk plans to reestablish Tonga’s Internet connection using Starlink technology. After all, the idea behind these satellites is to connect the entire world to the Internet, even if their plans cost insane.

