The event that triggered Ronda Rousey’s attitude on her return to WWE

He did not know how to handle criticism well when his MMA career began to decline, and now, at 35 years old, Ronda Rousey shows that it has not matured in that sense with her statements this week about how she deals with the response of the respectable as a fighter.

“It’s hard not to take it personally from the fans because I don’t come off as a character., but so am I, I’m actually Ronda Rousey, so I don’t play. Ronda Rousey is on television. So sometimes I take it personally from the fans, not so much from the fighters. The fans, I do. “It’s so much pressure when I’m last on the show because I feel like it’s my responsibility to keep up the grades and deliver, you know? You don’t want people to be disappointed.”

In fact, we reported via Dave Meltzer that WWE had to talk to Rousey to urge her to be less touchyknowing Vince McMahon and Co. that the boos towards her can be repeated in 2022.

► Survivor Series 2018, turning point for Ronda Rousey

Unfortunately for “The Baddest Woman on the Planet”, WWE decided to make her rival Becky lynch, the company’s most popular fighter in recent decades, hence many fans saw her as the villain of history.

Although according to Dave Meltzer in today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, It was the match at Survivor Series 2018 against Charlotte Flairanother gladiator who has never enjoyed total sympathy from the public, the one who opened Rousey’s eyes about what it means to be a WWE Superstar, after the public almost asked for his head. And precisely against Flair will battle at WrestleMania 38.