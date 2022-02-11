The emotional detail of Dolores Aveiro with Pope Francis

Despite the fact that in recent days it has been Georgina Rodríguez who has gained all the prominence thanks to her docuseries of NetflixNobody has forgotten Dolores Aveiro. With her spontaneity and naturalness, the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo has established herself as one of the most beloved figures on an international level, being followed on Instagram by more than 2.5 million people willing to find out all the ins and outs of the closest nucleus to the Portuguese footballer.

It was specifically yesterday when the mother-in-law of the influencer He made public an image that has not gone unnoticed by any of his fans. In the snapshot in question appears Dolores delivering a Portugal national team shirt with Cristiano’s name and number 7 to none other than Pope Francis, who did not hesitate to proudly accept the gift, even more so considering that the Catholic is a great fan of soccer and especially of the Argentine club San Lorenzo de Almagro. How could it be otherwise, this meeting took place inside the Basilica of Saint Peter, specifically in the Paul VI classroom, where every Wednesday the traditional historical audience is held in which hundreds of people gather to listen live and live the word of the Pope, and greet him if they have the opportunity.

Among all those present there was Dolores, who was one of the lucky ones who was able to approach the Pontiff and give him the elastic that her son wears when he plays with the Portuguese team. A gesture that Pope Francis did not overlook and wanted to take advantage of to bless the shirt of the Manchester United striker, something that caused a “unique emotion” in Dolores Aveiro after having been able to proudly wear the shirt of his offspring to the most relevant temple of Catholicism.

It was just a few hours before that meeting when Cristiano’s mother uploaded an image from one of the most popular enclaves of the Italian capital to kick off his vacation visit. From the Fontana di TreviDolores assured “to be ready to receive the blessing of the Pope”, a “dream” that took place a few minutes later. But, what is this express visit due to? Judging by the special enthusiasm shown by the influencer in seeing the pope, everything indicates that he traveled to Italian lands especially with the desire to meet the Holy Father for the first time. In fact, perhaps this long-awaited trip had the purpose of thanking God and the Pope for the speedy recovery she experienced after being treated for breast cancer and later for a stroke: “Cristiano called the doctor in Italy and thank God I they operated. Many people are not as lucky as me. (…) When I saw my oldest grandson, Cristianinho, come to visit me, I asked God not to take me away. He moved me that he told me not to die. Whenever he calls me, he asks if I’m better”, he confessed in an interview for a Portuguese channel during this time ago.