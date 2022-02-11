The double that surprised Laurita Fernández in Welcome aboard: “Are you the son of Ricardo Fort?”

The “game of similarities” It’s one of people’s favorite moments on the show. Welcome Aboard (eltrece) where, in many cases, the non-lookalike goes viral. On this occasion, a young man surprised Laura Fernandez because of its similarity to Leonardo Dicaprio.

“Oh, what eyes,” the driver launched when introducing Camilo, a young man from Colombia. “I have been in Argentina for five years and I have already finished studying acting. I want to be an actor”, confessed the participant. “The son of Richard Fort?” Risked Francesca, one of the attendees. “Are you the son of Ricky Fort?” Asked the driver. Faced with the participant’s refusal, the driver launched: “If he puts the theme, we see his face, I want (Gustavo) Conti to say it when the theme sounds and I want to see if it is him.”

A double by Leo DiCaprio surprised Laurita Fernández

To reinforce the physical similarity of the young man, Laurita Fernández asked that the moment be musicalized with the theme “My heart will go on”from celine dion, representative of the film titanica. Are you Leo DiCaprio? It’s DiCaprio, but in Titanic,” Laura said, joking: “Oh Jack, it makes me want to stand up and open my arms. Why did you die and not get on the raft?”.

The same young man had appeared a few months earlier on the program when it was hosted by Guido Kaczka. “Oh well, it’s the same. It’s him, how barbaric. Why don’t you think of Leonardo Di Caprio first. In general in life you don’t think about Leonardo Di Caprio. How Jeff Bezos’ wife looked at you. The wife of the owner of Amazon was moved with Leonardo Di Caprio at an event because I looked at him dumbfounded. he is a total idol”, the driver had said.

“Your films are Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator. The performance you do there. You are very boss Di Caprio”, closed Guido to everyone’s surprise.

Laurita Fernández was in front of her double in Welcome aboard and reacted in an unexpected way

Last Tuesday, the host starred in an episode that could be considered the most unexpected in the history of the cycle: he crossed paths with his double. The participant, prey to an attack of shyness, entered with her face turned back so that the cameras would not capture her.

Laurita Fernández found her double in Welcome aboard twitter @eltrece

The first to risk was Francesca, one of the program assistants, who asked if it was Lali Espósito. Although the participant said that she was not the first to be told that she looked like the singer of DisciplineHe admitted that this time he was going as someone else. With a cry of emotion he expressed that he already knew who it was and, when the driver asked him, she told him that he was not going to say anything because he wanted her to take him out alone. Noticing that Laurita was totally lost, the assistant exclaimed: “It’s you!”

Accomplice with her new double, the driver said: “Listen to me, if I ever get in trouble for any situation, I’ll call you and we’ll castle.” Evidently happy, he added: “I found my double in the world!”