The departures that Javier Aguirre adds, from Atlético, due to poor results

The fifth place in the Club World Cup was not well received by the fans of the royal team, who in one sector ask for the dismissal of Javier Aguirre

The Mexican coach Javier Aguirre He is going through a delicate moment at the head of Rayados after the poor performance in the Club World Cup. A sector of the Monterrey fans demands the departure of El ‘Vasco’, who seems to have “accustomed” himself to being a victim of poor results.

imago7

After finishing fifth in the FIFA competition, Rayados supporters have asked the board to fire Aguirre and it would not be the first time that the Aztec strategist has been removed from his position for not achieving the results the club expected and the hobby

For example, in 2009, Javier left Atlético de Madrid after a poor run of results that led him to be dismissed after signing an excellent first round that allowed him to be fighting for the top positions in LaLiga.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“And one sees the results of January… On December 20 (the team was third in the standings) I did not imagine this scene, but we fell into a losing dynamic (in January) and a bad game. That’s when I started to be aware that circumstances led the club and me to make this decision,” Aguirre said in his last conference with the Colchoneros.

At the end of 2010, Aguirre came to Zaragoza’s bench but was fired a year later due to poor results and having the club as the main candidate to lose or category.

“When things don’t work out in sports, it’s logical and normal for this to happen. We coaches know it, we understand it and it’s like that, we accept it,” said El ‘Vasco’ upon his departure from Zaragoza.

In 2012, Javier was hired by Espanyol and his cycle with the ‘Periquitos’ ended in 2014 but this time it was not because of the poor results but because the Mexican had better offers by meeting the objectives with Espanyol. Months after his departure, Aguirre was hired by the Japanese National Team for the 2015 World Cup in Russia, but his stay in Japanese territory lasted only a few months after the federation decided to end his relationship with the Aztec due to the criminal process that faced in Spain after being singled out as one of those involved in a match-fixing case.

Aguirre returned to the bench in 2015 to manage the Al-Whada FC squad in the Emirates, a club he managed for two years but would lose his job again due to not achieving the results expected by the board.

“It was not an easy decision when you win a title, but it is not a decision of one person. The board wants a new coach with fresh ideas. We have a lot of appreciation for Aguire and we are very grateful for his work during these two years.”, explained Ahmed Al Rumaithi, chairman of the board of directors.

After the 2018 World Cup in Russia, Javier was presented as Egypt’s technical director but his adventure on pharaonic soil lasted less than a year when he was dismissed for failing to fall in the round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations.

Prior to his arrival in Monterrey, Javier Aguirre directed Leganés from LaLiga and the Mexican was very close to getting the ‘Pepinero’ team to keep their place in the First Division but failing to do so, the Aztec decided to leave his position.

Now, Javier Aguirre has the goal of winning the Liga MX but Rayados is currently in tenth position in the Clausura 2022 General Table, so El ‘Vasco’ must win as soon as possible if he wants to avoid being a victim, again, of the bad guys result.