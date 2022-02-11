The DC Extended Universe shows a glimpse of the trailers for The Batman, Black Adam and The Flash

This year, the DC Extended Universe has prepared a wave of premieres for this year. After the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Y the suicide squad in 2021, the study has prepared new titles that will arrive in the coming months.

On Sunday during the broadcast of the superbowl a massive wave of advances of the main releases of the year is expected. Among them, the main titles of Warner Bros. and DCEU. The first title on the list is batman, the solo film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. They will also arrive Flash, Black Adam Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Flash It is scheduled for release in November of this year. Directed by Andy Muschiettithe film will once again have Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen, who will try to go back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, which will produce unforeseen consequences in the timeline. This popular story of the character comes from the Flashpoint comic, although you will find the particular adaptation of him in the cinema.

While, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the solo sequel to the character played by Jason Momoa. At the moment no details of the story are known, but it is known that it will once again feature the performances of Amber Heard, patrick wilson, Dolph Lundgren Y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Jason Momoa returns to put himself in the shoes of Arthur Curry / Aquaman

By last, Black Adamthe film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson. The story of this powerful DC character tells how an Egyptian slave is helped by the ancient wizard Shazam!, granting him superpowers. At first this man’s plans were noble, but the thirst for power will lead him to become like those he once swore to defeat. This situation unleashes the well-known enmity between Black Adam and Shazam!.

With all these titles in the pipeline, Warner Bros. anticipates that the “2022 is the year of heroes”making it clear that he will play side by side with his main market opponent: Marvel Studios. Do not forget that the MCU also has a large number of releases planned for this year, starting with the movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder Y Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

