The DC Extended Universe shows a glimpse of the trailers for The Batman, Black Adam and The Flash

This year, the DC Extended Universe has prepared a wave of premieres for this year. After the premiere of Zack Snyder’s Justice League Y the suicide squad in 2021, the study has prepared new titles that will arrive in the coming months.

On Sunday during the broadcast of the superbowl a massive wave of advances of the main releases of the year is expected. Among them, the main titles of Warner Bros. and DCEU. The first title on the list is batman, the solo film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson. They will also arrive Flash, Black Adam Y Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

