The Colombian actress reveals that she suffered from thyroid cancer

Sofía Vergara (49) has revealed that she suffered from thyroid cancer at the age of 28 during the Stand Up To Cancer of the program saturday nightt, an event that is held in order to raise funds for the fight against cancer and for research into this same disease.

“At age 28, during a routine doctor’s visit, my doctor felt a lump in my neck. They did a lot of tests and finally they told me that he had thyroid cancer. When you’re young and you hear the word ‘cancer’ your mind goes a lot of places, but I tried not to panic and decided to educate myself.” modern-family.





The Colombian actress also commented that she was informed about everything she could and that she was very lucky to discover it in time and to have the support of her doctors and her family: “I learned a lot during that time, not only about thyroid cancer I also learned that in times of crisis, we are better together”.

Vergara also took advantage of this moment to highlight the way in which everyone has come together over the last year because of the coronavirus, from scientists to activists: “We are better together and if we are going to end cancer, a team effort will be necessary. ”.

Sofia Vergara in Los Angeles splashnews.com

In 2011, Sofía Vergara spoke with health on the reason for keeping his diagnosis a secret, where he explained that he did not want publicity during such a difficult time: “Having cancer is not fun. You don’t want to deal with anything else while you’re going through this.”

Stand Up To Cancer grossed some $603 million and was produced by Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, and directed by Sofia Vergara, Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong, and the latter’s wife, Dr. Tran Ho. Common.