the best inspiration for maternity looks

Since Rihanna announced on January 31 that she was pregnant with her first child with rapper A$ap Rocky, the singer and businesswoman has not stopped appearing with stunning looks. As expected with her daring style in which garments stand out oversizedbut also cropped tops, low-rise pants and, above all, a lot of streetwear, Rihanna has not wanted to change one iota of

The founder of Savage X Fenty and Fenty Beauty he is proving not only how faithful he remains to his previous style, but that, perhaps without knowing it, he is creating a revolution. Although the norms and stylistic codes are becoming more and more obsolete, for decades the fashion that was worn during the months of pregnancy seemed rather boring. It is true that dressing while pregnant is not an easy task, but it is becoming more and more common to run away from maternity clothes and simply adapt the dressing room to the new circumstances, but without completely changing the style. However, Rihanna has gone a step further and that is, if, as a general rule, maternity looks go through the options oversized or to hide the gut, Rihanna is proving that there are no limits in the world of maternity fashion.

The singer has already appeared on more than one occasion showing her belly, with daring tight clothes, heels, necklines, tops cut out or low-rise pants, pdresses that seemed totally banished from the maternity wardrobe with which Rihanna not only defends and reinforces her personal style, but also seems to make a statement of intent, showing through styling that during pregnancy you can also opt for sexy and dared, something that the Kardashian sisters had previously done, especially Kim and Kylie, but in a different way, betting on tight clothes compared to options that expose the pregnant belly like Rihanna does.

Undoubtedly, the outfits that Rihanna is wearing during this pregnancy will continue to mark a before and after in the world of maternity fashion but, going even further, they are also consolidating many of the trends that we will see endlessly this year, for what, whether you are pregnant or not, are an inexhaustible source of inspiration. We review the best looks that Rihanna is wearing during her pregnancy: