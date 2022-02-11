“The Batman”, “Doctor Strange 2”, “Thor 4”, “The Flash” and “Black Panther 2” will give what to talk about this year

Comic book lovers have enjoyed film events in recent years that have broken all records. And it is that premieres like those of “Avengers Infinity War”, “Avengers: Endgame” and more recently Spider-Man: No Way Home have become true events of global relevance, so year after year the community ‘geeky’ seeks to know which films will hit theater billboards.

And it is that for this 2022, there are several great comic strips that are sure to grab the world’s attention. Therefore, in colombia.com, we show you the Five most anticipated superhero movies this year and the date on which they are released in our country:

batman

The new tape of the hero of Gotham city It is the first major superhero production to be released in theaters during the 2022. With Robert Pattinson as protagonist and Matt Reeves in the address, the long-awaited film DC Comics promises to present a never-before-seen facet of Batman. This film will be released on March 4, 2022.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

After the success generated Spider-Man: No Way Homethe sequel to “Doctor Strange” promises to be one of the movies of the year. Directed by sam raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsenthe first horror film Marvel Studios It will give something to talk about with its foray into the most unexpected corners of the multiverse. This production of Marvel Studios its premiere is scheduled for the next May 6, 2022.

Thor Love and Thunder

The fourth tape ‘God of Thunder’ is another of the proposals Marvel Studios most anticipated by fans. And it is that his story, in which Jane Foster will be the one who wields the mighty mjolnir, It has already wowed comic book readers, who are hoping to see this story brought to the big screen in the most epic way possible. With Taika Waititi in the direction and Chris Hemsworth again as the protagonist, this new installment of “Thor” will premiere on July 8, 2022.

Flash

The tape that will restart the rugged extended universe of DC Comics in the cinema will have as main attractions the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as their respective versions of Batmanwho will help Barry Allen to rid the world of a multiversal threat never seen before. Starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andres Muschiettithis tape DC will be released next November 4, 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

With the expectation of knowing who will inherit the mantle of ‘Black Panther’ after the unfortunate death of the actor Chadwick Bosemanthe sequel to the successful film of the hero of Wakanda hopes to pay tribute to someone who brilliantly embodied one of the most charismatic superheroes of recent years. And even with few details about its plot, the production directed by Ryan Coogler will hit theaters Colombia and the world next November 11, 2022.