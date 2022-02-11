The 9 best movies to watch as a couple for Valentine’s Day | Entertainment

February 14 is approaching, and that date means a lot to a large part of the population. At least for that part that she is in love with and participates in modern traditions. If there is Mother’s Day, there is also Valentine’s Day.

This Valentine’s Day 2022 falls on a Monday, a pretty bad day, but whoever wants something has a hard time, so we will have to organize ourselves to buy flowers, chocolates and choose a restaurant for dinner. We cannot fall short if we do not want to look bad on such an important day.

But beyond giving away geeky gadgets to our partner, something that they always like, what makes us most fall in love with Valentine’s Day is the sofa and movie moment. This time, after dinner, when the day is about to end, is the ideal time to relax as a couple with a good romantic movie.

To help you in that task, since we can’t organize dinner or choose chocolates for you, we are going to recommend good romantic movies that are available on the main streaming services (although if you prefer to laugh you also have this selection of the most amazing).

If you have Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + or Filmin, write down, that this interests you if you want to be the most romantic of the couple:

The 9 best movies to watch as a couple for Valentine’s Day

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018) was a smash hit when this teen rom-com premiered, followed by its sequel in 2020. The trilogy was completed with the release of To All The Boys: Always and Forever in 2021. .

The story is based on the novels of the same name, following a high school student who has a hobby of writing letters to her crushes that she never sends. But nevertheless, His world is turned upside down when his little sister finds his stash of letters and hands them over to the boys.

Although the teen drama is definitely at its peak in this movie, the story has some wonderful and tender moments that come with the search for first love.

Qualification: To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Release date : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 1:40 hours

: 1:40 hours Platform: Netflix

Before you

Lou, a lively and unassuming girl, faces a huge dilemma when she agrees to take a job caring for a cynical, wealthy bachelor who was left paralyzed in an accident. Before you (2016) is a romantic film that followed the vein of that genre that united caregivers with dependent people.

Only here a beautiful friendship between French does not arise, but a possible romance between an English girl from a lower social class and an English aristocrat. The perfect cocktail for thousands of books and movies.

Emilia Clarke and Sam Clafin play the leads of a very beautiful film, partly hard and that manages to move pulling clichés but, also, a powerful story and well told. Without ceasing to be a romantic movie in the middle of the afternoon.

Qualification: Before you

Before you Release date : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 1:50 hours

: 1:50 hours Platform: Netflix

La La Land

If you are not in love with this movie, you have a very severe problem of lack of empathy. We’re not kidding It is the film that fell in love with an entire generation. An instant classic. A masterpiece of love.

But what is it about? Two young artists face a love dilemma while fighting for their professional careers in Los Angeles. The dilemma is: do I succeed as an artist or do I stay to fight for my relationship?

A wonderful Ryan Gosling and a perfect Emma Stone make a dream couple in one of the most popular movies of the past decade. Without a doubt, it is an ideal movie for Valentine’s Day.

Qualification: Star City La La Land

Star City La La Land Release date : 2016

: 2016 Duration : 2:08 hours

: 2:08 hours Platform: Netflix

Before dawn

Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy play two young people whose lives will change forever when they meet on a train from Budapest to Paris. They only have one night, but when two soulmates meet, everything is possible before dawn.

One of the best love stories of the 90s has come to HBO Max in time for all those lovers who suffered a crush feel identified in this story of youth, love and life.

For those who finish it quickly, know that it is a trilogy, since the first film was so popular that they were encouraged to launch two sequels with Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy now older.

Qualification: Before dawn

Before dawn Release date : nineteen ninety five

: nineteen ninety five Duration : 1:36 hours

: 1:36 hours Platform: HBO Max

Something to remember

After the death of his wife, the architect Sam Baldwin is very despondent. His son Jonah, convinced that his father needs a woman to give him back the joy of living, calls on a radio show on Christmas day to tell his story. Thousands of women listen to him, including Annie Reed.

Many people remember You’ve Got Email, from director Nora Ephron and the Titans Tom Hanks Meg Ryan, but not everyone remembers that Something to Remember was the first approach of the director with these two great actors.

Is a of the great love movies of the 90swhere it is shown that second chances exist if we believe in love.

Qualification: Something to remember

Something to remember Release date : 1993

: 1993 Duration : 1:41 hours

: 1:41 hours Platform: filmin

the shape of water

From the master of narrative Guillermo del Toro comes this fantasy-filled tale set in the 1960s in the United States, in the midst of the Cold War, they explain in the synopsis of the film on Disney+.

Trapped in a life of solitude in a high-security government laboratory, Elisa, a mute cleaner discovers a top secret experiment that will change her life forever. and will begin an unexpected love story in this magical story in which Octavia Spencer also participates.

This is the only film on the list that unites romance with fantasy, so it’s great for all those who love both genres. Critics and audiences alike liked the film a lot, and Guillermo del Toro never disappoints.

Qualification: the shape of water

the shape of water Release date : 2017

: 2017 Duration : 2:04 hours

: 2:04 hours Platform:Disney+

The first time we met

With the help of a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over again until he manages to make her fall in love. Yes, it’s groundhog day but in a modern version and without Bill Murray (hopefully Bill in all movies).

Surely some of the protagonists sound familiar to you. For example, Alexandra Daddario is one of the hottest girls in Hollywood having appeared in series like True Detective or in movies with The Rock like Baywatch. And Adam Devine sounds familiar to you from Modern Family.

This fashionable couple stars in one of those humorous comedies that Netflix likes so much, very good to hang out and let out laughter and sighs. Undoubtedly, great to watch and kill time with a funny and beautiful story.

Qualification: The first time we met

The first time we met Release date : 2018

: 2018 Duration : 1:37 hours

: 1:37 hours Platform: Netflix

The good side of things

A man with bipolar disorder moves in with his parents and meets a strange widow, a coincidence that helps them both get out of it in a unique way.

Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro… The Bright Side of Things (2012) is one of the great love movies of the past decade. With a very original script and an outstanding performance by the entire cast.

The great love film of a Bradley Copper who found a brilliant and superb actress in Jennifer Lawrence. It is as beautiful as it is tough. It’s worth the two hours it takes.

Qualification: The good side of things

The good side of things Release date : 2012

: 2012 Duration : 2:02 hours

: 2:02 hours Platform: Netflix

Notting Hill

Did you really think that we were going to leave this list without recommending the quintessential love movie of modern cinema? You were crazy if your answer is yes.

William Thacker, a secretive bookseller, and Anna Scott, a Hollywood diva, meet by chance and strike up an unlikely romance. The bookseller is Hugh Grant and the diva is Julia Roberts. Finally the story is told in reverse, with the girl in the position of power.

If you have not seen it, look no further, this is your film. If you have seen it, it doesn’t matter, twice is not enough. English humor, American irreverence and two actors who were at their acting peak (and beauty, which also counts).

Qualification: Notting Hill

Notting Hill Release date : 1999

: 1999 Duration : 2:03 hours

: 2:03 hours Platform: Netflix

With all these recommendations we assure you that you will not fail, choose the one you choose, you will be ensuring a few hours of love, laughter and good company (the company is your partner, not the movie, do not forget). Happy Valentines.