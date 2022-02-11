The 6 Marketing Trends in 2022 Revealed by Super Bowl Ads

outdoor products

Andrés Azpilicueta, chief digital officer of Publicis Groupe México and specialist in digital marketing and global campaigns, points out that the new normality is present with the appearance of brands that sell products for outdoor activities.

The chain of stores specializing in products for fishing, hunting and camping, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, will broadcast a 60-second ad. Scotts Miracle Gro, a company that markets garden products, will make its Super Bowl debut with a commercial starring Martha Stewart and John Travolta.

The arrival of new advertisers

The announcements also speak of a recovery of the marketing industry, after the pandemic, which allows the appearance of new brands. Those making their debut this year include travel and hotel search engine Booking.com, cash-back platform Rakuten, wholesale store Sam’s Club and soap firm Irish Spring (a brand of Colgate-Palmolive).

The presence of Latin talent

Salma Hayek, who championed the growth of Latinos in Hollywood after starring in the Marvel movie Eternals, is now the star of a Super Bowl commercial. Hand in hand with BMW, the Mexican promotes the launch of its iX electric model.

“After a 2021 in which we saw ads that focused on the pandemic, with a touch of empathy, nostalgia and helping others, this year there are commercials with characters that appeal to comedy, ridicule and jokes. People are ready to get back into the humor line and brands are bringing it to the table,” says Jan Erdhart, Montalvo co-founder and CSO and specialist in marketing trends.

the metaverse

This year, Heineken’s Miller Lite takes the Super Bowl and Miller Time where they’ve never been before: a bar in the metaverse. Beginning February 7, users 21 and older were able to wander into the Meta Lite Bar at Decentraland and enjoy an immersive community experience with interactive features, as well as being the only place the commercial will air, during gameplay.

At the Meta Lite Bar, visitors also have the opportunity to interact, play darts or pool, make the halftime show run on their own by taking the stage with digital instruments, take a selfie or select songs on a jukebox. vintage.

“While many brands are entering the metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and one in the real world,” Sofia Colucci, global vice president of Miller Brands, said in a statement. .